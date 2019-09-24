Teresa Giudice Admits She’s in a Bad Place After Husband Joe’s Bond Request Denied

Teresa Giudice is admittedly struggling in the wake of husband Joe Giudice’s bond being denied Friday amid his ongoing deportation appeal. After Joe’s request to be allowed out of custody as he awaits the ruling of his appeal was denied Friday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey Star had a heartbreaking response when asked by Us Weekly if she was in “a good place.”

“No, no, not yet,” she responded to the outlet. “It’s a sad time with my husband and everything so we’re going to try and work it out as best we can. The most important thing is our four daughters, so I’m hoping Joe is able to stay in the United States.”

The Bravo star shares daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, with her Joe, and has struggled to keep spirits high in their family after Joe was ordered to be deported to his native Italy in October 2018, immediately following him finishing his 41-month prison sentence on fraud charges five months later. When he was released from prison, he was transferred into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, where he remains after his request to return home to New Jersey was denied.

Giudice added to Us that she and her daughters “are going through a really difficult time right now,” but said she’s trying to keep things positive.

“I had all these businesses and everything went crashing down,” the Bravo star said of her own prison sentence for the same crimes as her husband. “But, look, I picked myself right back up, and if anybody else is going through hard times, don’t worry about it. You will get through it. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. I do believe that. You’ve got to be positive!”

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images