‘Temptation Island’: Kate Gets Closer to Dom After Boyfriend David’s Wild Night With the Singles in an Exclusive Sneak Peek

While Temptation Island‘s David Benavidez deals with the repercussions from his steamy night with singles Payton Burgess and Samantha Hoffman, girlfriend Kate Griffith is getting closer with a single of her own on the other side of the island. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new episode of the USA Network reality show, a conflicted Kate gets closer to Dominique Price, who seems to have his eye laser-focused on her.

As Kate sees a heart made out of chocolate “kisses” alongside a note from Dom apologizing for having “lost focus” on her over the past few days, she’s clearly touched not only by his romantic gesture, but by his reassurance that he’s there for her every step of the journey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The note from Dom confirms that he’s listening,” she tells the camera. “I feel heard from him. And to be quite honest, David’s not the emotional type to do that ever. It’s so nice.”

Later, the two cuddle up on a couch, flirting about the “kisses” left for her alongside the apology, as Dom celebrates the progress they’re making in their relationship.

“Kate allowing me, slowly, to get more into her space, so that’s always a good thing,” he says, joking, “The chocolates definitely helped. I’ll tell you that right now.”

After last week’s shocking episode of Temptation Island, in which David is seen making out with Payton and getting in bed with both her and Samantha, the repentant reality personality talked to PopCulture.com about the “borderline black-out” night that led to a hook-up he truly regrets.

“I would say it’s well-deserved,” David said of the backlash he’s gotten from viewers who watched the night go down — although he insists no sex actually occurred. “I made an awful mistake that night. … I have nothing to say to [critics] because I agree with them.”

“I failed right away,” he continued of testing his relationship Kate. “I can’t tell you how s—ty I feel.”

Waking up the next morning and realizing what he had done was a real breaking point, he explained, adding that it was the first time he had ever cried in his memory.

“It made me take a step back, like, ‘Wow, who the hell am I?’” he confessed. “Is this the kind of person I want to be?”

Watching it back on TV with everyone else was even more difficult, he explained, adding that while he didn’t expect to have such a personal moment of crisis while filming the reality show, he had made significant changes since then.

“I think I needed to be in a better place with myself before I allowed somebody else in,” he said of the mistakes he made right off the bat coming to Temptation Island with Kate. “I don’t think at the beginning of Temptation Island I knew everything about myself to allow me to have the best possible relationship.”



Temptation Island airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo credit: USA Network