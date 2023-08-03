'Temptation Island': Hall Blindsides Kaitlin By Breaking Off Engagement 2 Weeks After Meeting 'Soulmate' Makayla

Temptation Island's Hall Toledano called off his relationship of eight years with fiancée Kaitlin Tufts two weeks after meeting his "soulmate" Makayla Halstead. Hall and Kaitlin's brutal breakup comes after he made an instant connection with the single while separated from his fiancée, blindsiding Kaitlin in a heartbreaking confrontation during Wednesday's episode of the USA Network reality show.

"I've gotta talk to Kaitlin," Hall says as he makes his way to the women's villa to break the news to his fiancée. Kaitlin is definitely shocked to see Hall on her side of the island, and she's immediately taken aback as he gets emotional, telling her, "Just please listen to me. I have always been lost." Kaitlin begs him to spit out what he has to say, asking him if this is all "a joke," but Hall couldn't be more serious.

"I have never had a real emotional connection with you," he tells a shocked Kaitlin, "and I have tried my entire life to find that connection." Hall continues that he proposed to Kaitlin even after a split early on in their relationship because she was "the best person" he had ever met, but that he's been "lying to [himself]" throughout their relationship. "And to me," Kaitlin points out, as Hall responds, "Absolutely, I know that. But I also never saw true love in your eyes to me. ...The day I proposed to you, I never saw true love in your eyes."

Kaitlin is shocked, firing back, "Oh come on, Hall, this is so f-ked," before asking him why he ever came back into her life if he didn't love her. "Because I thought you were the one," he answers, to her disgust. Despite Hall insisting his "biggest fear is hurting" Kaitlin, she reminds him he's now done it twice, as he tells her, "But I have to be happy."

Kaitlin is speechless, as she asks Hall if he's found love back in the men's villa. When he begins to confirm that he has, she interrupts sarcastically, "You're welcome for bringing you here then. I'm so happy for you," despite Hall promising he wasn't looking for love with any of the singles. "I cannot believe this," Kaitlin says in disbelief. "I'm thinking you're gonna come in here like, 'Let's get married.'" Getting up to leave, Kaitlin reflects on the disastrous end of her engagement. "Oh, I deserve better. I know I do, I've always known I do, I just wanted to be with him," she says through tears. "I wanted to make it work. But he clearly doesn't care about me. So I need to focus on myself and what I want."

Going back to her friends in the women's villa, Kaitlin breaks the news of what Hall's done, and the entire group is in shock, breaking down in tears and consoling her. Kaitlin says of Makayla, "I mean the girl literally on the video was like, 'Thank you for bringing him here, I found my person, I fell in love...'" She continues, "[Hall] didn't even look sad, he was just like, 'I know what I want and this is about me, me, me.' Like it always is." Kaitlin then asks, "How do you fall in love with someone in f-king two weeks?" adding snidely, "I hope his family loves her and they have a great life."

Meanwhile, riding back to the men's villa alone, Hall says the breakup was "even harder" than he imagined. "She was not expecting for me to say that," he says, adding, "She'll never really know that I did come into this island expecting to marry her and be with her." Temptation Island airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on USA Network and streams the next day on Peacock. Temptation Island: Secrets Revealed streams Aug. 10 on Peacock.