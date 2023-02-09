'Teen Mom': Cheyenne Floyd Reveals If She Plans to Have More Kids

Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd may be a happy and devoted mother of two, but that doesn't mean she's looking to expand her family anytime soon, or at all. The MTV staple is mother to a 5-year-old daughter Ryder, and a 1-year-old son Ace. Ryder is with her ex Cory Wharton, while she has Ace with her new husband, Zach Davis. Her blended family life has been chronicled heavily on the reality series. But in a recent Q&A she and Davis did for fans, she made it clear that she doesn't have plans to have another child. Davis, on the other hand, is open to it.

"People ask me every second, 'Are you guys gonna have another baby?' So, my answer is no," Floyd said. "Mine is no," Davis added. "No," he continued, "No time soon." But Floyd isn't budging, saying, "No, mine is no. A flat no. The other day, I heard Zach talking to my dad and he said, 'You know, maybe in five years.' And I'm like no." Davis added, "She says that and then she's like, 'You know what, let me stop saying no so if we do have a baby, they can't slam us and say we didn't want this baby, it wasn't planned.' Floyd chimed in, "But I'm going to put it out right now that if we were to have another baby, it was not planned. Don't let me lie to y'all and say that it was planned because if we were to get pregnant again, it was not in the plan. It would be a complete, 'Oh my God, what the f–k' situation. I'm just saying."

Davis proposed to Floyd at their baby shower for their son. But their relationship journey was not an easy one. They dated on and off for several years before reconciling a final time in 2020. Planning the wedding also proved to be a task, but Floyd told PEOPLE during the planning that her kids kept her excited.