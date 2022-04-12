'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Worries Stella's Dad Won't Show Amid Her Health Crisis in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Briana DeJesus wishes she could lean on ex Luis Hernandez as the Teen Mom 2 stars' 4-year-old daughter Stella goes through a health scare. Stella is rushed to the hospital in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, and Briana is worried the little girl's heart issues when she was just born are possibly behind her symptoms.

"Stella has been complaining of her heart bothering her, her heart beating too fast, so we just packed a bag and we ran to the ER," Bri tells the camera the next day. "I tried not to show Stella that I was scared. I tried to be strong. I tried to not let her know that I was very concerned. Obviously, it was a very, very scary situation."

Released from the ER late at night with a cardiologist appointment scheduled for the next day, Briana tells mom Roxanne she's worried about what doctors will find because Stella was diagnosed with having two holes in her heart when she was just a couple of days old. While people can live their whole lives like that without an issue, the doctor wanted to keep an eye on Stella's condition as she grew older.

"[Stella] was telling me that her heart was hurting and that it was beating really fast," Briana tells her mom. "This has been going on for like the last month – two or three weeks. ...For her to say it more than once on different occasions, obviously, something is up." With her appointment just hours away, Roxanne asks if Briana wants to reach out to Stella's dad to see if he wants to meet them at the cardiologist's office.

"I told him all the information and he was like, 'Yeah, I'll be there,' and then last night he was like, 'I don't wanna film, so I don't know if I'm gonna go,'" Briana reveals. Opening up to the camera, the MTV star admits that while she wishes Luis would be there for his daughter more in this situation, she doesn't expect much else from him.

"It's very sad that I'm doing all of this by myself and trying to figure this out by myself. Not having Stella's dad's support, it hurts," she says. "But then at the same time, this is something we've been doing since day one, and I don't know anything else. So I've just been doing what I gotta do for my children." Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.