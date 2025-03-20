‘Teen Mom’s Ashley Jones Wants Daughter Holly to Maintain Relationship With Bar Smith After Kidnapping Arrest in Exclusive ‘The Next Chapter’ Sneak Peek

Teen Mom‘s Ashley Jones is putting her own feelings for ex Bar Smith aside as she works to help him connect with their daughter Holly while incarcerated.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Ashley gets an update from the District Attorney’s Office about Bar, who was arrested in July 2024 on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including kidnapping, for allegedly holding Ashley hostage in her Las Vegas apartment.

“I can feel how I want about Bar, but Holly wants to talk to her dad and I think that it’s not a danger to her,” Ashley explains. “I think I should do everything I can to make that happen as her mother.”

It’s because of their 7-year-old daughter that Ashley reached out to the DA to ask how to “safely and lawfully facilitate a visit” with Bar, “because that is very much a relationship I would like to see continue.”

In response, Ashley received an email that read, “We have reviewed your request and information surrounding contact with Bariki in regards to your daughter. I know you and the father share a child. It’s okay to have non-threatening communication as it relates to your daughter to facilitate their relationship. Please let me know if you have any questions.”

Ashley is “grateful” to have clarity that Holly’s communication with her father is “not gonna be violating an order or whatever” amid her legal issues with him, and Holly is thrilled when she gets the big news from her mom.

“I got some news for you,” Ashley tells her daughter. “Remember I told you I was gonna be working on getting you talking to your daddy? I did it.” Holly is grinning from ear to ear as she tells Ashley, “Thank you, Mommy!”

Ashley explains, “So we’re gonna be able to have a phone call with Daddy — a video call with Daddy — today after dinner.” She asks, “And I know you wanted to go visit in person, but do you understand why we can’t do that? What do you think the reason is?”

Holly answers, “Because they won’t let us?” to which Ashley responds, “Yes, they won’t let us do it in person. So we have to take what we can get, right?” Holly tells her mom, “And I’m also very grateful that you did it, because if you didn’t do it I wouldn’t be able to see him.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.