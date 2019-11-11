‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ Star Rachel Feels ‘Alone,’ Fears Jakob Is Leading Her on in Exclusive Clip

Rachel Beaver is feeling alone and abandoned as a new mom in an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. In the video, Beaver is seen laying in bed with her 8-month-old daughter Hazelee and talking to her brother, Carter, about how things are going post-pregnancy. He starts by asking his sister how she’s feeling.

“I don’t know. I’m more alone than I thought I’d be,” Beaver admits. “It’s really hard, like, seeing all my friends going out and partying and stuff. They’re all out doing something and I’m just laying here.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carter asks if she misses her old life. “Not partying and stuff, but just going out in general,” she responds.

“It’s just different than I thought because everybody was telling me they were going to help me, but now that she’s actually here I don’t get help,” Beaver continues. “I don’t necessarily ask for help either. I don’t want to push her off on you or mom even if it’s just for a little bit.”

It seems she’s also not thrilled with current boyfriend Jakob, who may be Hazelee’s biological father — it’s still unknown if he or her ex-boyfriend Drew are the real dad.

“I get why Jakob isn’t here right now,” Beaver says. “He wants to get out and be with his family. But if you were going to claim my daughter and stuff and this is your daughter, then help me. He’s a lot better than Drew and I’m glad he’s in my life, but why lead me on if you’re just going to do the same stuff?”

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com before the season premiere last month, Beaver talked about becoming a mother for the first time at just 17 years-old. “At first I was really nervous about being a mom, but once I finally became a mom, all the weight on my shoulders was completely lifted,” she recalled to PopCulture.com. “It was a lot harder than I thought, but I also never knew I could love someone this much.”

Beaver also said that she hopes telling her story on the show will help others in a similar position as her. “There’s a lot of things I regret, but there’s a lot of things I’m looking forward to seeing,” she said. “I’m very excited, because I think people seeing my story will show people that no matter what situation you’re in, you can get through it. You’re not alone.”

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.