'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Kayla Jones Breaks Baby News to Rachel Beaver and Kiaya Elliott in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alum Kayla Jones is leaning on fellow moms Kiaya Elliott and Rachel Beaver upon getting news that she's pregnant with her second child. Getting together with their former MTV co-star for dinner while their moms watch the children, Elliott and Beaver offer up their own experiences becoming a mother with a father who is out of the picture.

"I have some news for y'all," Jones tells the table as they wait for dinner. "I'm expecting baby number two." She continues to the camera of coming to Elliott and Beaver with her pregnancy news, "Talking to Rachel and Kiaya about me being pregnant and my circumstances at the moment would be really helpful, because they'll be able to relate to my situation a little bit and be able to give me insight on dealing with somebody and having a kid with somebody but not being in a relationship with them."

Jones admits the baby news kind of "crushed" ex Makel, with whom shares 3-year-old daughter Mecca, but after two years not being together officially, "I'm gonna move on." The father of her unborn child isn't in the picture either. "We were dealing with each other for months, but it was never like [real]," she explained of their relationship status. "[The pregnancy] just happened. And I'm like uhh..."

Elliott and Beaver completely understand. Elliott and the father of her son Amour, X'Zayveon Gambrell, were never together before he went to prison, and the father of Beaver's daughter Hazelee, Drew Brooks, has no involvement in his daughter's life after also getting locked up. "He will probably never be in my daughter's life, like to be honest, because there's no communication, he doesn't care, he's not changing his ways," Beaver explains. "He's not in my daughter's life so that's how I feel about mine."

With Gambrell getting out of prison next year, Elliott is still trying to work out how she'll include him in her life after sacrificing so much to raise their daughter without him. "You sacrifice so much of yourself for your child. And who thinks about me?" she asks the table. "Don't nobody think about me, but I'm supposed to think about everybody else when it comes to my child that I carried, I pushed out, I buy all the s- for. You. Know what I mean? Like this is mine."

Even though Elliott has no romantic feelings for Gambrell, she wants Amour to have his dad around in his life, because her own father wasn't involved. Will the moms be able to make it work for their kids? Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.