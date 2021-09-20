‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Newcomer Madisen Talks Her Relationship Status With Christian (Exclusive)

Madisen Beith and her boyfriend Christian are giving their relationship another chance as the Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant couple works to raise 1-year-old daughter Camille. While the 16 and Pregnant alum might have struggled this season of the MTV show with trust issues after Christian’s infidelities, the 18-year-old mom told PopCulture.com things are going “pretty good” this time around.

“Right now we’re working things out,” she said ahead of Tuesday’s all-new episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. “Everything’s going pretty good I guess.” Despite her problems this season feeling like Christian wasn’t pulling his weight with Camille, Madisen said both of them are “trying” extra hard this time to create the kind of family they want their daughter to have.

“He’s trying and I’m trying,” she shared. “I don’t want to give up before trying. I know I’ve tried so many times, but I don’t want to give up before we give it a chance.” Madisen wants to figure things out with Camille’s dad before their relationship issues affect their daughter, saying she “cut off anyone who stood in the way” of them making it this time around — including friends and family who brought nothing but “negative energy” their way.

“No matter what happened — what I said, what I’ve done — no matter if my mental health was kicking my ass and I’m being b—y all the time, everything I do is for Camille and always be for Camille,” she continued, reminding viewers, “If I’m ever being immature … I just turned 18 years old.”

With her own relationship on the right path, Madisen said she’s also excited for fans to see her father Nick and his new fiancée, who has played a “huge role in his and Camille’s life.” The two aren’t into big weddings, the MTV star revealed, but are planning a small ceremony for their loved ones in the future. Having fans react so positively to the man who raised her largely by himself has given Madisen a whole new perspective on her father: “It makes me appreciate him a lot more than I did and makes me realize how much I did take for granted,” she said. Don’t miss Madisen’s story on Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.