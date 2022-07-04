'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Brianna Jaramillo Clashes With Mom Over Potty Training in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Brianna Jaramillo is in a much better place with her mom since moving out, but things "aren't perfect" between the two. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, tensions are high as Jessica insists Brianna take a more hands-on approach to potty training son Braeson.

Going over to her mom's house to pick up her son, now 4, Brianna admits she does "truly appreciate" Jessica's help with her little one, but there's still tension. Asked about how Braeson is doing at daycare, Brianna tells her mom just how well her little boy has been doing with taking more but admits he's struggling with one of the finer points of using the toilet.

"It's just the pooping," she tells her. "And he will intentionally hold it until he gets a pull-up on." Jessica notes she thinks they should be "more proactive" with the potty training, which immediately has Brianna's defenses up. "I know that the doctor told you that he'll do it when he's ready, but I feel like he needs consistency to help him," Jessica tells an increasingly annoyed Brianna. "Or else he's gonna be like 5 and still wearing a diaper."

"Potty training is one where it takes a lot of f-ing time and effort to do," Brianna replies, to which her mom adds, "Well that's the thing. And you don't put any time or effort into it really. Like you have to commit to it." Brianna fires back that as a single mom, she can't take off work to potty train Braeson solo. "If I wasn't a single mom, I'd be able to do it," she states, elaborating to her mom, "Because I'd have someone else's income coming in. I have just mine. So I have to work."

Jessica points out how much she chips in when Brianna needs it. "I know, but that's not what I'm saying," the MTV star responds. "I'm saying to take off a week of work to really just focus on just potty training him, I can't just do that being a single mom." Jessica points out that she was a single mom with three kids, so she knows just how hard it can be, but Brianna feels like the criticism coming her way isn't exactly constructive.

"My mom does critique some of my parenting," she tells the camera. "Maybe I'm wrong, and she's trying to point out why I'm wrong and how I should change it. It's my kid, this is my time to like to be a parent, like let me do it. It frustrates me sometimes." Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.