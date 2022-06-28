'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Madisen Beith Confronts Christian in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Things have changed a lot for Madisen Beith since Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans last saw her. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, June 28 season premiere of the MTV show, the Teen Mom star reveals that not only did she and daughter Camille move from Arkansas to Ohio, but she's also giving Camille's dad Christian another chance – a chance she might regret.



Christian hasn't always been the most "supportive" dad, Madisen recalls, cheating on her and failing to pull his weight with Camille. But as she moved with her own father to Ohio to be with his now-wife, the young mom decided to look past being "skeptical" and give Christian another shot. "Right before we left Arkansas, Christian reached out and wanted me to give him another chance," she reveals in PopCulture's sneak peek. "I was a little skeptical, but for our daughter's sake, I agreed."

Things were going well with co-parenting when Madisen and Christian were apart, and considering all the history, chemistry, and love for one another that's still there, Madisen admits she "wanted to try again for Camille." Living in her father's new wife's basement for four months while adjusting to Ohio has been "hard," however, and while Christian is chipping in financially now by working nights at a local bar, Madisen reveals he's "not pulling his weight" with Camille in the way she wants, which is causing "a lot of tension."

"I know, he's got another job now. But at least help me a little bit with her when you're home," she tells the camera. "I take a shower once a week. He would go days without changing a diaper. And then I would ask him to change one and he'd throw a fit basically, get all pissed off, like stuff like that. But he had no problem playing his video games." She continues, "I thought Christian changed when I took him back, but he's still not supporting Camille and I the way I want him to. Now that we're living in a new state though, splitting up is not that easy."

Sitting Christian down for a conversation, Madisen first points out that their communication has always been lacking, although he thinks it's been "a lot better" since they moved to Ohio. Madisen doesn't agree, however. "I don't know. I feel like I have to fight with you to get you to hear me, and even then, you don't hear me," she tells Christian. "The fact [is] that you don't want to do anything at all, I feel like, because it's as little as me asking you to fill up her sippy cup."

"Quite frankly, you just don't give a f-," she continues. "It doesn't take much to make her happy. She craves that. ... You get off your phone and you play with her for a little bit. That's all." When Christian points out that "nobody's f-king perfect," Madisen points out that his repeated promises to change have gone unfulfilled. "She'll be sitting there hungry, in a dirty f-ing diaper, screaming and what are you doing?" she asks, getting heated. "Sleeping, on your phone, or playing a video game."

"I feel like I've grown to resent you and I hate that. I really f-ing hate that. I really hate that because I love you. I really f-ing do," she continues. "But I just don't know. I feel like there's been too much hurt been done and you get pissed." While Christian constantly reminds her not to bring up the past in their arguments, Madisen says it's been impossible to forget his infidelities, especially when he's not treating their daughter how she thinks she should be treated.

"There's times that I'm just like, it would be easier to just end it all," Madisen admits. "What are you wanting to do?" Christian asks. "You wanting me to go back to Arkansas or what?" In response, Madisen answers simply, "I don't know. I don't know what to do." Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant premieres a new season Tuesday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.