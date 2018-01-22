Tyler Baltierra Posts Emotional Video After Wife Catelynn’s Return to Rehab

Tyler Baltierra is practicing self care after his wife Catelynn Lowell’s heartbreaking return to treatment last week.

The Teen Mom OG cast member shared a message of gratitude with fans who have supported him and his family over the tough past couple of months on Twitter Monday, taking to the social media platform with an emotional video.

“I can’t thank all of my supporters enough for how loving all of you are. You guys inspire me & impact me more than you think. If you are reading this or watching this & need help, PLEASE reach out to someone, ANYONE. You are loved, you are worthy, & you are special #KeepTalkingMH,” Baltierra captioned the video.

The 26-year-old MTV cast member continued his inspirational message in the video, which appears to have been recorded in the car.

“I made it. I made it to my therapist appointment, so doing a little self-care today, you know what I mean,” he began the message. “Sometimes you’ve got to put yourself ahead of some other people, sometimes, in life, but it doesn’t mean you don’t love ’em, or care about ’em. It just means you love them enough to put yourself first, so you can be the best you you can be.”

“But I just want to give a huge shoutout to all you people on Twitter and Instagram and you know, just all the love and support, it’s been amazing. I don’t think you understand really what you guys do for other people with your words of encouragement and inspirational quotes and all that. Big thanks to you guys. You guys are really awesome people and yeah so, doing a little self-love today, Why don’t you try it?” he continued.

Baltierra appears to be keeping it together after Lowell revealed on Jan. 17 that she was returning to treatment for her mental health just two and a half weeks after leaving. The two share a daughter, 2-year-old Novalee.

“I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds,” she wrote. “THANK YOU [Tyler Baltierra] I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine.”

She originally entered treatment in November after admitting she had been experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself,” Lowell said in an interview with US Magazine in November. “On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide … from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole. Thank God I have a support system and a husband and a daughter. Thank God I am self aware I’m seeking treatment and I will get better. Anyone feeling alone you are not alone! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason.”

