‘Teen Mom’ Star Welcomes Third Child

The Teen Mom family has expanded once again.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’s Cheyenne Floyd has welcomed her third child.

Floyd took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet video of the moment her baby boy entered the world on Wednesday, with her husband, Zach Davis, standing right beside her. This is her second with Davis, with whom she shares 4-year-old Ace. She also shares 8-year-old Ryder with ex, Cory Wharton. Floyd and Davis tied the knot in 2022, but had known each other for years.

News of the pregnancy was revealed during the May 22 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “Zach and I are starting fertility treatments literally in, like, four days. Now, with that said, I just feel weird today. I’m taking a test,” Floyd said in a confessional before eventually looking at the test. “Oh my god, it says that I’m pregnant. Oh my god, I’m shaking.”

Floyd and Davis got a lot of love in the Instagram comments, including from Wharton, who wrote, “KNEW IT !!! Congratulations you both , all I was praying for is a healthy baby. We got that and somebody to protect Ryder in the future,” along with a crying laughing emoji and blue heart. Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star Kiaya Elliott said, “congratsssss mama” with four red hearts, while original Teen Mom star Maci Bookout simply shared three face holding back tears emojis and a celebration emoji.

Fans of Teen Mom know the struggle that Floyd and Davis have had as they’ve been open about their struggles to get pregnant, putting a strain on their relationship. Additionally, before getting pregnant, Floyd shared on her podcast Think Loud Crew with co-hosts Shanan Cablayan and R KyleLynn Floyd that she and Davis have had discussions about expanding their family and had even had talks about adoption.

“We’ve talked about adopting when Ace is closer to Ryder’s age now, but adopting an older child,” Floyd revealed via PEOPLE. “The statistics of a black male over the age of like a baby getting adopted are very low. We’ve talked about adopting someone in between the age of seven to 15. And we’ve started doing our research because sometimes adoptions can take years depending on the case, or the age, or the circumstances.”