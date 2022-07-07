'Teen Mom' Star Reveals Sex of Upcoming Baby Using Fireworks

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant's Malorie Beaver is having a baby boy! The pregnant Teen Mom star, whose sister, Rachel Beaver, is starring in the current season of Young and Pregnant, revealed the sex of her unborn baby in an explosive way on July 4. The MTV personality embraced the Independence Day energy with her big reveal, using a fireworks display to break the news.

After a variety of pink and blue fireworks showcased on her Instagram Story, the final firework exploded into a massive blue burst, indicating Malorie will be having a boy. The expectant star was then seen smiling, rubbing her baby bump with her boyfriend cheering. "We are so ready to meet you little man," she wrote alongside some of the ultrasound photos posted to her Story.

(Photo: Malorie Beaver)

Malorie is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Emerson with her ex-boyfriend Lane Fernandez. Fernandez tragically died last month at just 28 years old after welcoming a son with his wife, Kylee Rose. While Malorie and Fernandez were embroiled in a contentious battle back and forth over coparenting, Rachel made sure to pay tribute to her niece's father on her Instagram Story. "I can't even begin to express the pain I feel right now. Gone too soon...rest easy Lane," she wrote.

Earlier this month, Rachel opened up to PopCulture.com about her own heartbreak after her split with boyfriend Noah. "Things just didn't work out. We just literally weren't meant for each other," she shared. "There was absolutely no communication, and that was the biggest thing." While fans will see the former couple together throughout the ongoing season, Rachel said things weren't as happy off-camera as they were on.

"I acted like I was so happy, he was so good for me, this and that. I just hyped him up the whole time," she continued. "I was like cheated on. ...There [were] just so many things going on behind closed doors that I very much ... I shouldn't have hid that, and now that I know that the season's going to come out, it's going to look like I was so happy, and how do I explain to everybody, 'Oh no, he really...' I don't know."