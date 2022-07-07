'Love and Hip Hop': Stassia Thomas Is Pregnant, Baby's Rapper Father Reportedly Revealed

Another Love & Hip Hop alum is gearing up for motherhood. Just weeks after Miami staple Amara Le'Negra gave birth to twin girls, Nastassia Thomas, a.k.a. Stassia just dropped beautiful maternity shots to her Instagram account. The internet is buzzing that she's expecting a child with her former beau, YK Osiris. In the photos, Stassia is nine months pregnant. She appeared in the Hollywood franchise, which detailed her crazy relationship and a love triangle with Marcus Black and "Girlfight" singer Brooke Valentine.

On the show, Black and Stassia appeared happy together, but she began questioning the status of their relationship when she told the music producer that she might be pregnant and his response was lackluster. Valentine and Stassia argued relentlessly over Black. In one cringeworthy scene, Valentine invited Stassia to her home in an effort to get her and Black to end their relationship. Black has since moved on with Valentine and the two have a daughter together named Chi.

Outside of reality-show fame, Stassia runs her own clothing line called the Stassi Collection. The line features jumpsuits, jackets, dresses, and more.

Stassia's Instagram post instantly became bombarded with comments showing her well wishes. Many questioned the unborn child's paternity. A source close to the situation confirmed to The Shade Room that Stassia is in fact carrying YK's child. The pair reportedly began dating in 2020. There's quite an age difference between the two, with Stassia reporetdly being 38, and YK being an alleged 23.

YK is originally from Jacksonville, Florida. He initially gained notoriety with the release of his songs "I'm Next" and "Valentine", which were remixed by rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

In 2019, he signed to Def Jam. His biggest single thus far is his single "Worth It," which peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was the lead single for his debut album, The Golden Child.