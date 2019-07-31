‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Posts New Message About Her Mom Amid Cancer Battle

Mackenzie McKee posted a heartwarming message about her mom on Tuesday amid her battle with cancer. Angie Douthit, the reality star’s mother, is fighting the good fight against stage 4 cancer in her lungs and her brain. This week, her treatments went well, and she shared her positivity with McKee who in turn shared it with fans.

McKee proved that positivity can be infectious on Tuesday when she relayed an encouraging message from her mother. She tagged her mom in a tweet, revealing that they had gotten their day started right early on with affirmations.

“Waking up at 5:00 a.m. to such an encouraging random text from my momma [Angie] I’d be so lost without you,” McKee wrote. “I will cherish these simple things forever.”

McKee’s mother responded to the post, writing: “Love u strong one!” as further encouragement. Meanwhile, Teen Mom fans chimed in with their own positivity.

“Keep ya head up girl,” one tweeted. “You’re doing a great job… can’t wait to see you on Mondays episode… I’ve always loved watching you.”

“Can’t wait to see you and your beautiful family on Teen Mom again!” added another.

Fans have followed Douthit’s treatments and McKee’s coping closely on social media, where the family has been open about their struggles. Like many families dealing with cancer, they hope that staying transparent will lend strength and solidarity to others.

McKee has previously posted about her mom’s ups and downs, including a screenshot of one of her encouraging messages. In the post, Douthit sent her daughter a selfie from a hospital chair as she awaited radiation treatment.

“Waiting to be radioactive,” she wrote. “Scans in about 20 minutes. Did I mention that I’m hungry!”

McKee is one of the many alumni from MTV‘s 16 & Pregnant franchise returning now to Teen Mom. In 2011, she was one of the stars of 16 & Pregnant Season 4. With the success of other reality spin-offs, MTV put her and her cast-mates on a new show called Teen Mom 3, but it lasted just one season thanks to low ratings.

This year, McKee returned to reality TV after six years away as the newest cast member of Teen Mom OG. The series has had some big casting shake-ups in recent seasons, from the departure of Farrah Abraham to the brief inclusion of Bristol Palin. Now, McKee will join the ranks just as her former Teen Mom 3 co-star Briana DeJesus tagged in on Teen Mom 2.



Teen Mom airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.