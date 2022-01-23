‘Teen Mom OG’: Cheyenne Floyd’s Fiance Arrested

Cheyenne Floyd’s fiancé Zach Davis is facing legal trouble. TMZ reported that Davis was arrested in early January after going through customs in LAX. A source told the publication that the reality star was arrested after customs agents saw that he had outstanding arrest warrants.

Davis was reportedly arrested on Jan. 3 at LAX airport. The outlet reported that he was taken into custody after allegedly violating probation for cases involving theft and DUI. He was then arrested, booked and held briefly. However, he was released shortly thereafter. The arrest occurred after he and Floyd went on a trip to Mexico. On social media, both Floyd and Davis posted numerous photos from the getaway, during which they spent time with family members and friends.

TMZ noted that they reached out to Floyd’s team for comment, but they did not hear back by the time of the article’s publication. While neither Floyd nor Davis has commented on the news, they have been active on social media as of late. In fact, the Are You the One? alum wished her future husband a happy birthday on Instagram on Wednesday by posting photos of him with their son, Ace. The pair are also busy constructing their dream home. As The Sun noted, Davis recently posted an update about their home’s construction on his Instagram Story. They began construction in November 2021.

Floyd and Davis became engaged in April 2021. At the time, Davis posted photos from the engagement and noted that he also gave a ring (a smaller replica of the one he gave to his fiancée) to Floyd’s daughter Ryder, whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton. Alongside the images, he wrote, “She said yes! Put a ring on both of their fingers! I love you fiancé [Cheyenne] today we celebrate a lifetime together!” Floyd also shared the news on Instagram by writing, “Speechless… We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever … thank you [Zach] I love youuuuuu!!” The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Ace, a month later. At the moment, both Floyd and Davis can be seen on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. They are also both set to appear in the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.