‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Experiencing Contractions

Baby no. 3 is on her way. Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell said late Wednesday night that she was starting to go into labor.

The 26-year-old, who has used Instagram as a tool to update her fans on her pregnancy, wrote that she was “dilated to a 3 and having contractions,” adding, “This little girl wants to come!!”

Earlier this month, Lowell hinted that her and husband Tyler Baltierra‘s daughter might be making her entrance into the world sooner rather than later.

“I think this baby is gonna come soon!” she wrote in rainbow text last week, with the rainbow colors a reference to the fact that the baby on the way is her and Baltierra’s “rainbow baby” after they suffered a miscarriage in 2017.

“This baby is our rainbow baby after the storm. I’m super excited,” Lowell said in September when she announced the news via Us Weekly. “It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.”

“We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected,” she added.

Lowell has been open about her battle with depression following her miscarriage. She explained on Teen Mom that she experienced suicidal thoughts afterward, which prompted her to seek mental health away from Baltierra and their daughter, Novalee.

The two parents share Novalee, 5. Their eldest daughter, Carly, 9, was placed for adoption in 2009.

Baltierra admitted that he had become increasingly “bitter” with his wife for leaving their family, which caused the two to seek couples’ therapy, where they decided to take 30 days apart as a trial separation. Their goal was to rediscover their separate identities before welcoming their child.

Since their trial separation, Lowell cleared up reports that they filed for divorce, writing on Instagram earlier this week: “Nooo we are not [divorced].”

It sounds like the baby couldn’t come at a better time for Lowell and Baltierra. At the end of January, Lowell shared a sweet photo from her initial pregnancy shoot in which she’s cradling her bump in a long gown with Novalee picking up the train of her dress and grinning.

“Can’t believe I’m 35 weeks tomorrow!!!!!” she captioned the photo. “Baby girl we CANT WAIT to meet, hold, and smell you!!! Nova is beyond excited to be your big sissy!!!! Daddy can’t hide his excitement and momma can’t wait to have you in her arms!!!!”