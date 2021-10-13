‘Teen Mom’ Spinoff Pitched by Farrah Abraham’s Mom

Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, is looking for her 15 minutes of fame. The former Teen Mom OG star is most known for her contentious relationship with Abraham during their decade-long stint on the show. Abraham was reportedly fired from the show in 2017 after a season of arguing with producers. Executives allegedly felt Abraham wasn’t a good fit for the show anymore after she decided to continue working in the adult entertainment world. Now, Danielson wants her shot.

The 63-year-old grandmother revealed that she is planning to pitch a Teen Mom aftershow that she would host. She also wants other Hollywood moms involved. “I was talking to some friends of mine and we recently talked about doing an aftershow on the Teen Mom spinoff,” Danielsen told The Sun. “We thought it would be cool to get the Hollywood moms and have them comment on the play-by-play of the spinoff episodes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Danielsen says the show would provide fans “the good, bad and ugly” on what happens on the show. She also claims her show’s concept could work for more than just the Teen Mom franchise. Danielsen didn’t hold back any punches for Dr. Drew Pinsky. “It would be better than these bulls— reunions with Dr. Drew [Pinsky],” she added. “They are losing viewership because other shows are more open and honest.”

Danielsen says her concept would mirror Bravo housewives reunion specials and Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I would be like Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. Fans would love to call in and talk,” she continued. “I have die-hard fans that would be fabulous on speed dial. They have followed the show, know it and react in real time. I think it would be brilliant.”

Danielsen was recently in the news for an unrelated family matter. Her elderly mother is accusing her of financial abuse and requested an order of protection against Danielsen. A judge granted her request and Danielsen is unable to come within a certain parameter of her mother.