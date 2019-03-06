‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards’ Wife Addresses Divorce Speculation as He Serves Jail Sentence

Ryan Edwards may be away from his family serving time in jail, but the Teen Mom OG alum’s wife has no plans of ending their marriage.

Mackenzie Standifer, with whom Edwards welcomed son Jagger in October, addressed rumors that the two were calling it quits amid his latest legal troubles in an Instagram Live session, telling fans that she had no plans to separate from her husband.

“I speak with Ryan daily,” she added, as first reported by Radar.

When asked if Jagger takes more after her or Edwards, Standifer explained that the baby inherited all of his dad’s features, and “he loves his dad.”

With Edwards’ 10-year-old son Bentley from a previous relationship with Teen Mom‘s Maci Bookout and Standifer’s son from a previous relationship, the new mom answered a follower asking how many more children the couple planned to have, “None, I’m done.”

Edwards is currently serving time on an outstanding warrant for heroin possession after being arrested on Jan. 23 for theft of services under $1,000, a charge that was subsequently dropped in light of his other charge.

Soon after Edwards was arrested in January for allegedly skipping out on a $36 bar tab, the public relations manager for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he would have to serve time in jail until April 15.

While talking about her plans for spring break on the Instagram Live, Standifer threw a jab at the sport’s bar that pressed charges against her husband, saying that while she planned to do some “bar hopping,” she advised her followers, “But don’t go to Bud’s, they’ll try to ruin you.”

This was just the latest in Edwards’ extensive history with the legal system, which began in March 2017, when he was arrested for heroin possession. Following this arrest, the MTV personality checked into rehab for the first time.

A year later in March 2018, Edwards was arrested for violating the terms of his probation from the original arrest, then four months later for a third time for a probation violation while Standifer was pregnant with their son. In September, Edwards returned to rehab, where he spent 90 days and missed the birth of his son before returning home in November.

When he did return home, Standifer defended her decision to stay with Edwards on Instagram, writing, “God has blessed me with the most caring husband and kids. It’s hard to be vulnerable and it means so much to have them in my corner. Don’t give up on love. It’s real. It breaks walls that have been build out of stone. Thankful for a man who accepts me for who I am and what I have been through and supports me even when I feel broken. As much as I have been there for him, he’s been there for me 10x over.”

