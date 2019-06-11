‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards Drinks Alcohol on Camera After Returning From Rehab

Ryan Edwards may have just completed a 90-day stay in rehab upon his return to Teen Mom OG, but that didn’t stop him from drinking on camera.

In Monday’s season premiere of the MTV series, Edwards insisted on ordering a Bud Light with his steak while out to dinner with wife Mackenzie Standifer, despite her worries.

“I just want a beer with my steak,” he insisted, at which point Standifer grew silent before switching topics to his feelings being home with his family after his rehab stay.

“It feels good,” he said of being home and meeting their infant son Jagger, whom she welcomed in October during his treatment. “I missed you. I was gone for a long time, I apologize for putting you through that.”

He continued, “You did some tough things by yourself. I’m proud of you.”

“I didn’t really have another option,” she snapped back, to which he responded, “Still, you should be proud of yourself. You and I have been great I think. Glad to be home, I’m happy.”

Now that Edwards was back in town, he was looking to make amends with ex Maci Bookout, with whom he shares 10-year-old son Bentley. Prior to his stay in rehab, Bookout had taken out a protective order against Edwards for herself, husband Taylor McKinney and their two children after Edwards allegedly threatened to kill them, which he admitted was some “pretty shady s—” during Monday’s episode.

Despite his ruminations on his co-parenting situation, Standifer circled back to his drinking almost immediately, telling her husband, “I just don’t want these 90 days to have been a waste.”

“Like, if you had to go away for that long and not be here, I would like for it to at least mean something,” she told him. “I can’t worry about things I can’t change, but it still creeps in there.”

After a brief pause, Edwards reassured her, “I know. Everything will be OK though.”

Months after their dinner was filmed, Edwards was picked up by police on allegations of walking out on a bar tab and held on an open warrant for heroin possession. He spent three months in jail before being released in April 2019.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Mackenzie Standifer