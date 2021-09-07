‘Teen Mom’: Ryan Edwards Appears in New Trailer in Wake of Firing

On Thursday, MTV released a teaser trailer for Season 9B of Teen Mom OG. Despite Ryan Edwards being fired from the series, he still appeared in the trailer alongside his wife, Mackenzie Edwards. Back in March, it was reported that Edwards, his wife, and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were fired from Teen Mom OG in light of an explosive argument that occurred in the most recent reunion between Larry and Maci Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney. Edwards and Bookout share son Bentley.

Edwards and his wife appeared in the teaser trailer briefly. In the video, the couple can be seen discussing their ongoing drama with Bookout and her husband. Edwards even says, “I just have so much dislike for both of them.” Naturally, the trailer also showcased Bookout and McKinney discussing the situation. Although, fans will have to tune in to the upcoming season to hear their full thoughts about the matter.

While MTV fired Edwards and his family, they will still appear in the Teen Mom OG Season 9B premiere, which will air on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. It was originally reported that they were let go from the show back in March. Shortly after the news broke, Mackenzie spoke with the Without a Crystal Ball podcast and opened up about the situation, and shared what the family was told about their firing. She claimed that Bookout’s representatives went to MTV’s executives to ask the Edwards family to be fired.

“Nothing happened, literally, nothing. We just got a call yesterday from Morgan and Larry at MTV and Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom,” Mackenzie claimed. She continued to claim that Bookout’s agent “said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and her… whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.” When asked whether a specific incident led to them being fired, Mackenzie said, “Jen and Larry got fired. We got fired. They said that when she didn’t fulfill her obligations or like basically didn’t have enough content that they call us back.” Fans will be able to see how this family drama plays out during the Teen Mom OG premiere.

