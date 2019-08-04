‘Teen Mom’ Dad Ryan Edwards Poses for Family Photo With Kids, Wife Mackenzie Standifer Amid Rocky Year

Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackezie Standifer, recently shared a family photo on Instagram. The two posed on the beach after what has been a rough year for the couple.

The year got off to a tough start for the couple after Edwards was arrested in January for allegedly walking out on a bar tab, which was then compounded on a previous heroin possession charge from an outstanding warrant. He was first arrested on March 12, 2017 for possession of heroin. He later was arrested for violating terms of his probation, and was eventually placed under arrest in July 2018 for violating probation once again.

Viewers of the show saw Edwards struggle after being released from jail, with Standifer explaining the situation, “He won’t leave the house. It’s just classic anxiety.”

In regards to the two’s most recent photo, fans of the couple have voiced many compliments towards the pair on Standifer’s Instagram post. One user said, “Love how you’ve come so far with your family. I had very similar issues with my husband but we’ve battled through it together.

Another user commented, “You all look happy and Ryan looks healthy and happy! Great pic!”

The two are expecting a child in January. Edwards and Mackenzie have not shared any further details of the pregnancy, but fans expressed their well wishes and messages of congratulations in a previous post of Mackenzie’s that found her all smiles with husband, Edwards. Their first child, Jagger, was born nine months ago, with Edwards in rehab at the time of birth.

Edwards’ oldest son, Bentley, is 10 years old and from his previous relationship with Maci Bookout of Teen Mom OG. Standifer also has one son from a previous fling.

Edwards first appeared on Teen Mom it its debut season back in 2009 after originally debuting on 16 and Pregnant with Bookout.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.