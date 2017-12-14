‘Teen Mom’ Dad Ryan Edwards Drug Test Results Reportedly Leaked

Ryan Edwards is reportedly living up to his promise to ex Maci Bookout.

The Teen Mom OG cast member had refused to let her ex see their 8-year-old son Bentley after returning from rehab for heroin use unless he passed a drug test on this week’s episode of the show.

While Edwards initially seemed reluctant to take the tests, Radar reported Wednesday that he has passed a drug test.

“He did take a drug test and passed it,” a source close to the dad told the publication. “He’s taken several and passed them. He’s seven months sober this month.”

Even though Edwards left the 30-day rehab program after only 21 days, the source says his friends and family think he’s doing well.

“Everyone is blown away about how well Ryan has been doing,” the source said. “His family and friends can’t imagine how hard it is for him to fight his addiction every day.

Despite Edwards allegedly passing the tests, Bookout has still been keeping her son away from his father, another source said.

“Ryan has seen him a few times,” they said. “It’s what Maci decides when she wakes up each morning. It’ll be consistent, then it won’t be, then it’ll be consistent again. It depends on her mood for the day.”

Edwards’ wife Mackenzie Standifer admitted earlier this season that he had been spending as much as $10,000 a week on drugs, passing out behind the wheel of a car while on the way to meet her while high on Xanax.

It’s this kind of dangerous behavior Bookout cited when she decided to keep her ex away from their son.

“Given the events of the last several months, it’s going to be necessary for me to ensure that Bentley is not being put at risk, so I’ll need you to pass a drug screening, hair and urine, at my expense, immediately prior to you taking him for a visit,” she told him in this week’s episode of the MTV show.

While the source close to Edwards says he’s more than half a year clean, some fans aren’t convinced, citing recent footage and saying the 24-year-old still seems high.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Twitter/@enews