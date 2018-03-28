Pregnant Mackenzie Standifer Insists Husband Ryan Edwards Is Sober After Heroin Arrest

Mackenzie Standifer is standing by her husband Ryan Edwards after the Teen Mom OG personality was arrested Tuesday on heroin-related charges.

As previously reported, Edwards, whose conflict with ex Maci Bookout this season has stemmed from the fact that she wouldn’t allow him to see their child unsupervised unless he first passed a drug test, was arrested by Red Bank City police at his home Tuesday for breaking his probation that was related to his previous heroin possession charge.

But Standifer is insisting that the arrest is nothing to be worried about, and that her husband, with whom she revealed Monday she is about to have a child, is still clean and sober after his recent rehab stint.

“Possession of heroin was the original charge from April before he went to rehab,” she told Radar Wednesday. “Part of his case was he had to be booked. Everything is fine.”

She would not comment to the publication when asked if Edwards has broken his probation for his previous drug charge, but added, “He took a drug test yesterday and passed.”

But it wouldn’t be the first time Standifer was left in the dark when it comes to Edwards’ drug habits. In the most recent season premiere of the MTV reality series, the 30-year-old father revealed he had a $10,000 a week drug habit before he completed 21 days of a 30-day rehab.

“It was a very, very scary place to be,” Standifer said while picking her husband up from rehab. “It’s just crazy to me, not knowing anything, then knowing that “

Edwards revealed that he has been lying to her almost every day to support his habits.

“I mean nobody wants to tell someone that,” he said. “I mean you have not a clue, and every morning I had to tell you I was going somewhere and 90 percent of the time it wasn’t the truth.”

There could be another little one depending on Edwards soon enough.

In the preview for the April 2 episode of Teen Mom OG, during which Standifer is shown revealing a positive pregnancy test to a producer.

On the show, the couple has been weighing the possibility of having a child, with Edwards assuring his wife he is ready for the challenge.

“I’m ready when you’re ready,” Edwards told his wife.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Mackenzie Standifer