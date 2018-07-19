The Entire ‘Teen Mom’ Photo Guide

Since its December 2009 debut, Teen Mom quickly became a massive hit reality show for MTV. But with news breaking on Thursday that Bristol Palin would reportedly be joining the OG cast on its upcoming season, it’s time to look back at our favorite drama queens and kings.

As a spinoff of the network’s other teen pregnancy reality series 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom followed the lives of a handful of the same young adults who appeared the original series. Rather than focusing exclusively on the pregnancies, the series depicted the lives of young mothers and their day-to-day life trying to raise children while barely only being adults themselves.

Over the years, fans grew deeply invested in the drama of the lives of the teen moms, resulting in the show becoming a pop-culture phenomenon.

The series would go on to spark two more iterations, as well as catapulting the a number of the reality series stars into bonafide celebrities.

Scroll down for a photo guide of the entire Teen Mom franchise cast

Farrah Abraham / Teen Mom OG

Arguably the most recognizable Teen Mom, Farrah Abraham was one of the original cast members of 16 and Pregnant and eventually moved to Teen Mom.

She is still a cast member on Teen Mom OG (the rebranded title of Teen Mom), and has appeared in numerous other reality shows as well, such as Celebrity Big Brother and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

In addition to her reality TV career, Abraham has also written a book with accompanying music album, and starred in her own adult films, Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom and Farrah 2: Backdoor and More.

Maci Bookout / Teen Mom OG

Maci Bookout-McKinney was also a cast member on 16 and Pregnant who made the transition to Teen Mom back in 2009.

She and her boyfriend Ryan Edwards had a child, Bentley Cadence Edwards, later getting engaged and then subsequently calling it off.

Next, she dated Kyle King, a childhood friend, but that relationship too ended.

In 2012, McKinney began dating motocross racer Taylor McKinney. The couple have since gone on to have two children, eventually marrying in October 2016.

Catelynn Baltierra / Teen Mom OG

Originally from Marine City, Michigan, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra has been with Teen Mom from the very beginning.

She gave birth to a daughter, Carolynn “Carly” Elizabeth, who she then gave up for adoption.

Baltierra is still with her high-school sweetheart Tyler Baltierra to this day. The couple have another child, Novalee “Nova” Reign, and they were married in August 2015.

Amber Portwood / Teen Mom OG

While most all the Teen Mom cast members have had their fair share of controversy, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has found herself at the center of quite a bit.

In 2010, she was formally charged on three counts of domestic violence after footage of her physically assaulting Gary Shirley, the father of her child, began making the rounds.

The following year, she was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and subsequently charged with violating the terms of her probation stemming from the domestic violence charges.

After a number of failed and refused drug tests, Portwood was sentenced to serve five years in prison, but was released the following year, in 2013.

She has since gone on to begin a relationship with Marriage Boot Camp crew member Andrew Glennon, and the couple are currently expecting their first child.

Chelsea Houska-DeBoer / Teen Mom 2

Chelsea Houska-DeBoer is a Teen Mom 2 cast member who first appeared on the series after having given birth to her daughter Aubree.

Aubree’s father was a man named Adam who she entered into a bitter custody battle with around the sixth season of the show which eventually ended in her retaining full custody and him being allow supervised visits.

In 2014, DeBoer met Cole DeBoer and the two later married in 2016. They welcomed their first child in 2017 and are currently expecting their second.

Jenelle Eason / Teen Mom 2

Jenelle Eason (previously Jenelle Evans and Jenelle Rogers) is the Teen Mom 2 star with quite possibly the most high profile controversies.

Her son Jace is in the full-custody of his father’s mother, something which has spawned numerous heated situations that have occasionally required police intervention.

She also once claimed to have had a miscarriage before divorcing Courtland Rogers, but it was later revealed that she had an abortion and covered it up.

Eason later became engaged to Nathan Griffith and had a son with him named Kaiser Orion Griffith. The couple broke up in 2015 and began a heated custody battle over the young child. The two eventually reached a custody agreement in 2017.

She is currently married to David Eason, a pipewelder she met on Tinder, and a former cellmate of her ex Courtland Rogers.

The two have have one child together, Ensley Jolie Eason, who tested positive for THC at the time of her birth, prompting a significant level of public scrutiny on the couple that continues today.

Kailyn Lowry / Teen Mom 2

Kailyn Lowry began Teen Mom 2 trying to balance parenting her son Isaac and maintaining a relationship with the boy’s father, Jo.

The couple endured a messy custody battle, but have reportedly since put their differences aside for the sake of their child.

She would go on to begin a relationship with Javi Marroquin, with the couple marrying in September 2013 and Lowry giving birth to their child — Lincoln Marshall Marroquin — in November of the same year.

In 2016, the couple divorced, but have been attempting to maintain a civil relationship.

The year after her divorce from Marroquin, Lowry gave birth to her third child, Lux Russell. The child’s father is Chris Lopez, a long time friend of the Teen Mom 2 star.

Leah Messer / Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 cast member Leah Messer is a former cheerleader who hails from a small town near Charleston, West Virginia.

She has twin daughters with her ex-husband Corey Simms. The girls are Aliannah “Ali” and Aleeah “Gracie.”

At one point she lost primary custody of them due to the girl being repeatedly late for school, but the two were eventually able to come to an agreement that would allow them to share custody.

Sadly, during the course of the series, it was discovered that Ali suffers from Titin muscular dystrophy, which a very rare form of the disease that reportedly had only been found in adults prior to Ali’s diagnosis.

Messer would later begin dating Jeremy Calvert and go on to marry him in 2012. They have one daughter together, Adalynn Faith “Addie” Calvert.

In 2015, Calvert filed for divorce, with Messer initially being primary given custody of Addie.

Briana DeJesus / Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom 3

The only cast member to appear in two different Teen Mom series, Briana DeJesus was an original cast member of Teen Mom 3 and then later moved to Teen Mom 2 in 2017.

She has a daughter named Nova Star DeJesus with her ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin II, and a another daughter named Stella Star with a man named Luis Hernández.

More recently, she dated Kailyn Lowry’s ex Javi Marroquin, but the two have since separated.

Mackenzie McKee / Teen Mom 3

Mackenzie McKee — formerly Mackenzie Douthit — appeared on Teen Mom 3 as the married mother of one child, Gannon Dewayne McKee.

She married her boyfriend — Josh McKee — the same month that the series premiered in 2013.

The couple went on to have two more children, Jaxie Taylor (2014) and Broncs Weston (2016). Reportedly, the two split in 2017 amid rumors that Mackenzie cheated on Josh, though she denies that she was ever unfaithful.

Alex Sekella / Teen Mom 3

Allentown, Pennsylvania native Alexandria Sekella was one of the four cast members during the one and only season of Teen Mom 3.

She had a daughter — Arabella Elizabeth Sekella-McCann — with her ex, Matt McCann.

Today, In Touch reports that she is happily involved with a man named Tim Peters, and she and her daughter are living happy lives out of the spotlight.

Katie Yeager / Teen Mom 3

Of all the Teen Mom cast members throughout the years, Katie Yeager is most likely the only one with no serious controversies.

When she appeared in Teen Mom 3, she had a daughter named Molli J. Maes with a man named Joey Maes.

In 2017, Yeager gave an interview to E! News where she reveled that after the show ended she moved to Utah and was dating someone with whom she had another child.