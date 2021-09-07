‘Teen Mom: OG’s Cheyenne Floyd Opens up About Wedding Planning With Zach Davis: ‘It’s Going to Be Big’ (Exclusive)

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are doing it up when it comes to their wedding! The Teen Mom OG star opened up to PopCulture ahead of the MTV series’ Tuesday, Sept. 7 return, revealing that she and her fiancé jumped right into planning their impending nuptials. After getting engaged in April, Floyd and Davis “dove right into wedding planning,” the reality personality shared, explaining they wanted to confirm the venue and a date amid the boom of rescheduled COVID weddings. “I was really adamant about locking it in.”

Preparing for the big day at the end of next year, Floyd is now excited to get into the more fun stage of planning, including getting a dress and planning a huge party for all their loved ones. “We don’t know how to do anything small, so it’s going to be big!” she said, adding that it will be “nowhere” close to her parents’ 600-person ceremony.

Teen Mom fans will get to see this season the moment Davis popped the question at Floyd’s baby shower for their son Ace, and even the bride-to-be is excited to watch it back. “I feel like I was so emotional that day,” she laughed in regards to her memory of the proposal. “I was so pregnant. I just remember crying a lot. …Watching Zach include Ryder in the proposal was everything I could ever want.” Floyd added she’s also “so nervous” to see the planning of the proposal go down, as there were “so many side conversations behind [her] back,” including the major one between Davis and her father.

Welcoming son Ace in May, Floyd said going from having just 4-year-old daughter Ryder at home to having two has “definitely been a journey,” but that Ace is “such a good baby” he’s making it easier on her. Ryder is the ultimate big sister, with The Challenge alum sharing she wants to be “so involved” in her little brother’s care. Davis has really come into his own as a father to Ace and a “bonus dad” for Ryder as well. “Watching him as a dad, it’s sometimes overwhelming because he’s so natural at it,” Floyd told PopCulture. Fatherhood has unlocked a new side in her husband-to-be. “I’ve known Zach since we’re 17 and I don’t think I’ve ever seen him cry so much,” she added.

Watching the new Teen Mom OG season back is going to be a little challenging, as the mother of two admitted it was the “hardest” she’d ever filmed, being near the end of her pregnancy and struggling with the stress of the pandemic and Ryder’s dad, Cory Wharton, leaving to film The Challenge. “I think looking back to this season, I had so many good moments. But also this season covers a lot of my lows, so I’m excited to see a lot of my growth and how I embraced a lot of the challenges ahead of me,” she shared. Teen Mom OG returns to MTV Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant at 9 p.m. ET.