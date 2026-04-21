‘RHOA’: K. Michelle Weighs in on Porsha Williams‘ Miscarriage Question

Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie K. Michelle is clearing up her issues with comments made by her co-star Porsha Williams. The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was offended when Williams asked her if she had a miscarriage when K was discussing her latest surgery related to silicon injections, which resulted in an open wound that caused her butt to leak.

“I don’t know if she is serious, or dumb,” the singer said in a confessional. She later posted on X, formerly Twitter, in real time during filming, that Williams is a bimbo. They addressed the social media post in the episode.

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Viewers were split on K’s reaction, with some citing Williams trying to make a moment on the show, and others saying she K was taking it too far. K went to social media to share her side.

“Porsha Williams asking K Michelle if she had a “MISCARRIAGE” and that’s why she went to the hospital when Porsha KNOWS that’s not what it is…Even if it was… you just blurt that out???” one user wrote. “This K. Michelle and Porsha scene….flop. Girl, K stop being a confessional gangsta and tell this girl how you REALLY feel IN the moment,” another commented.

“Me watching K Michelle shade Porsha for asking her a very very DUMB question about “miscarriage.” Like what is even funny about that? It brought me much joy watching her get her in the confessional,” one chimed in. “K Michelle said she’d spoken to Porsha privately about their surgery issues so Porsha was being dense on purpose. While she might’ve been doing that to move the story along, it was inappropriate to bring that up. Even Cynthia and Phaedra looked at her like girl wtf,” wrote another.

The singer finally chimed in. “K Michelle dragging it with the miscarriage thing … like that was a valid question #RHOA,” one X user wrote. K responded: “Would you want someone in the middle of a nail shop screaming out in front of Atlanta when your an hour out the hospital asking you in front of other women you just met if you had a miscarriage?????? Oh.”