Christina Applegate Addresses Health Concerns Following Reports of Hospitalization Amid MS Battle

Christina Applegate is sharing an update on her health following reports that the actress had been hospitalized in Los Angeles amid her ongoing multiple sclerosis journey.

The Dead to Me star, 54, took to Instagram on Monday in an apparent response to the reports about her health, writing, “Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes.”

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“Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day,” she continued. “I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.”

Applegate paired the update with a photo of a coffee mug sitting atop her new memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, which debuted last month.

The Married… with Children star’s post comes four days after TMZ reported that Applegate had been hospitalized since late March. At the time, Applegate’s rep declined to comment on whether or not “she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are,” adding that the actress has “long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about” via her memoir and MeSsy Podcast with Jamie Lynn Sigler.

Applegate has spoken candidly about her health since being diagnosed with MS in 2021, telling PEOPLE in February that the disease had left her largely bedridden.

“My life isn’t wrapped up with a bow,” she told the outlet at the time. “People’s lives, sorry for lack of a better term, f—king suck sometimes. So I’m being as honest and raw as I possibly can.”

The Anchorman star continued that despite the progression of her MS, she makes sure to continue dropping off her 15-year-old daughter, Sadie, at school.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Christina Applegate attends a ceremony honoring Christina Applegate with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

“I want to take her; it’s my favorite thing to do. It’s the only time we have together by ourselves,” she said. “I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.’ And that’s what I do.”

Applegate also recently told The New York Times that MS “feels like pushing a boulder up a hill,” and that she wants people to understand “it’s slowly killing” her.

“Whether it’s 20 years, 30 years, it’s taking away our functions,” she explained, adding, “I wake up and my hands are cramped. I can’t move my head, I can’t walk to the bathroom. So don’t say to me, ‘You’re looking so good today.’ I don’t want to hear it. Just help me up. That’s all.”