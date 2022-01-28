‘Teen Mom OG’: Why Cheyenne Floyd Is Getting Roasted for Her Sweatshirt Choice

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd has had her share of controversy, but it is her most recent wardrobe choice that is now spurring plenty of talk among fans. Viewers tuning into the hit MTV series were left briefly dumbfounded after Floyd was spotted using her outfit to reminisce on a happy moment in her life. The MTV star donned a sweatshirt bearing an image from her engagement to fiancé Zach Davis.

In a screenshot shared to Reddit by one Teen Mom fan, Floyd could be seen in a white sweatshirt. Situated on the front of a sweatshirt was an image from the moment Davis dropped to one knee and popped the question in April 2021. At the time of the engagement, Floyd shared that she was “speechless… We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever … thank you [Zach] I love youuuuuu!!” However, fast forward a few months, and fans seemed to be more speechless over the fact that Floyd would wear an article of clothing with a picture from her own engagement on it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the initial Redditor shared the screenshot, writing in the title that it was “so tacky,” Floyd’s sweatshirt of choice became the center of a lengthy roast. One person commented that they “couldn’t imagine being this obsessed with myself” and that “the only worse thing would be getting it done as a tattoo on your wrist,” with somebody else dubbing Floyd a “clout chaser.” A third person said that “this is only acceptable if she got it for a bachelorette weekend or something and is just getting more use out it,” as another wrote that Floyd’s “whole personality is her big life moments and it’s just so BORING.”

The sweatshirt also sparked plenty of responses regarding the recent legal trouble Davis has found himself in, with several people suggesting that Floyd will “need to make a sweater with him getting arrested.” According to reports, Davis was arrested on Jan. 3 at LAX airport after he allegedly violated probation for cases involving theft and DUI. Davis was released shortly after being taken into custody.

Not everyone was as eager to roast the sweatshirt, though, with several fans coming to Floyd’s defense, questioning why fans were “so bitter in this sub.” Several said that they “found this sweetheart adorable,” with another person noting that “it was a sweet moment between her and her fiancé/husband that she wanted to preserve. Why does this have your britches in a bunch?” Another person said that if they were “as pretty & wealthy as Cheyenne, I’d do a lot more questionable things that would make this look harmless.”