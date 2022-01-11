‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Watch Bar’s Plan to Propose to Ashley in ‘Girls’ Night In’ Exclusive Premiere Sneak Peek

The Teen Mom OG cast is having a Teen Mom 2 viewing party! In Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd are sitting down with their families to watch back some of the biggest moments from their fellow Teen Mom stars’ spinoffs, and they’re not holding back when it comes to commentary. PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s premiere of Girls’ Night In as the OGs weigh in on Bar Smith’s proposal plan to Ashley Jones.

Right off the bat, Maci tells husband Taylor McKinney that she thinks Ashley and Bar’s daughter, Holly, is the “perfect mixture” of her mom and dad. “Like every time I look at her, I’m like, ‘I see Bar, I see Ashley,’” she adds. Cheyenne and her fiancé Zach Davis agree Holly is “so cute” as they watch back a sweet moment of the little girl wondering about where her “superstar costume” could be if she’s going to be on TV.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tyler Baltierra is distracted trying to read Bar’s numerous neck and face tattoos, asking Cate, “What does it say? Norm what?” to which she replies, “I don’t know.” Taylor jokes to Maci of his hypothetical future face tatt, “I think I would definitely get like a Reese’s cup,” to which she answers, “First of all, you wouldn’t even get a face tattoo. …You don’t have the balls.” Taylor responds, “Wow. That is aggressive. Now the fact that you said that, I’m getting a face tattoo now,” and Maci quips, “OK, tell your mother that.”

Watching Teen Mom 2′s, format, Tyler and Cate both wonder why they don’t get to explain themselves in confessionals after difficult scenes. “Let us explain deeper contexts to these damn scenes,” Tyler says, joking, “Producer, OG, step it up.” It’s then that the Teen Mom OG stars get to watch Bar plan to propose to Ashley during a phone call to a friend.

“You know, I’m happy to see that,” Zach says. “That he’s taken that step up. He said it was what? Their five-year?” Cheyenne chimes in, “And they’d been strong for that past year.” She continues that it’s heartwarming to see Bar “so excited” to pop the question, noting, “But, that’s how it should be. Like you should be like a little kid.” Zach reminds her, “That was me. I was FaceTiming everybody: ‘Bro look. Dang, look at the ring.’”

With three little girls at home, Cate and Tyler’s viewing party is easily interrupted, especially as 2-year-old Vaeda runs in with a bag of ill-gotten pretzels. “Aw no!” Tyler laments. “She found the pretzels? Aw.” Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premieres Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. ET, directly after Teen Mom: Family Reunion at 8 p.m. ET, on MTV.