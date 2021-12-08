‘Teen Mom’: Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney Offer Update on Relationship After ‘Communication’ Issues

This past season of Teen Mom OG saw Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney navigating marital problems. During the second part of the Teen Mom OG reunion, the pair addressed where they stand today. According to both Bookout and McKinney, they realized that their issues stemmed from a lack of “communication.”

The segment began with just Bookout talking with reunion co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab. She explained that she thought that she was feeling homesick. But, eventually, she realized that she simply wasn’t paying attention to her feelings. The reality star said that she figured out that she doesn’t like being alone. She also said that many of her personal issues stem from when she experienced a pregnancy loss in 2017. While she struggled to make sense of her emotions, Bookout did say that she’s in a much happier place today and that she doesn’t feel as though she’s an emotional “robot.”

The show then brought out McKinney so that they could address the couple’s marital issues. As seen in the finale, the Teen Mom stars took a big step in their relationship by taking a trip together without their three children — Jayde, Maverick, and Bentley. The pair explained that they put their relationship on the back burner in order to focus on their kids. However, they eventually realized that because they didn’t prioritize their marriage, they were beginning to experience problems. More specifically, they mentioned that their communication was lacking and that it’s something that they’re working on going forward. The couple’s segment ended on a lighter note, as the two discussed their respective relationships with Bookout’s son, Bentley, whom she shares with her ex Ryan Edwards.

Bookout said that she was feeling a bit jealous of McKinney’s strong bond with her son. They even mentioned how she has jokingly referred to him as a “Bentley thief.” Even though she did feel some type of way about their bond, she did express how grateful she is that Bentley has such a good role model in McKinney. Bookout also admitted that she may have “overthought” the situation, with Pinsky even adding that there are some things that a son might not want to bond with his mother over.