‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals Reason Behind Vaeda’s Last-Minute Name Change

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra had a last-minute name change for baby No. 3, Vaeda Luma.

The Teen Mom OG stars welcomed their third baby together on Feb. 23 and recently opened up about how much joy their new child has brought to the family.

“She’s such a good baby – very chill and easy going… so far,” Lowell told Us Weekly Thursday, adding that her daughter Nova, 4, “loves being a big sister and loves ‘her baby.’”

While the pregnancy was a surprise for Lowell and Baltierra, the reality TV personality said they were still very excited about the baby’s arrival.

“This baby is our rainbow after the storm,” she said, referring to her miscarriage in 2017. “We were using protection and everything. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Also during the interview, Lowell opened up about the reason behind changing the baby’s name from what they had previously announced, Tezlee, to Vaeda Luma.

“Every time someone would say Tezlee, we would cringe! It just wasn’t sitting with us like it did at first,” Lowell told the outlet. “Tyler told me about the name Vaeda and I fell in love with it! It’s from the movie My Girl, which is a movie that Tyler showed me years ago.”

The Conquering Chaos author also opened up about welcoming the baby into the world, revealing that while her water did not actually break she began to feel contractions about 5 a.m.

“We got everything in the car and woke Nova up at about 6:30 and headed for the hospital. It took us about 25 minutes to get there,” she said. “Once at the hospital, I was in labor for 2 and a half hours. I’m honestly blessed because I have very easy and fast labors! So every one of them have been very similar.”

When discussing the challenges of her labor, Lowell admitted almost not getting an epidural was a challenge.

“The hardest part was almost not getting an epidural! I almost didn’t have a chance to get one and that freaked me out,” she added. “The easiest was the pushing itself – only two times and she was out!”

With Vaeda Luma settled at home, Lowell added that her and Baltierra have already started talking about baby No. 4.

“We want more children,” she said. “We really want to try for a boy, but we are going to wait until Vaeda is a little older – like six months to a year.”