‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra’s Sister Amber Enters Rehab for Drug Abuse

Tyler Baltierra’s sister Amber Baltierra entered rehab in March, but on Teen Mom OG, the drama is just getting started.

Tyler Baltierra, who is married to Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell, had been allowing Amber to live in their home while they weren’t living there. But when he showed up to his old home on Monday night’s episode, he discovered that police were there.

“We had a few complaints about your house,” the officer said on Monday’s episode. “The issue was the lawn and front window. We need you to mow the lawn and cover up the window.”

But when they went inside, they discovered an even bleaker scene: broken doors, old food, holes in the walls, a burnt vacuum cleaner and more.

“I feel like I’m walking into a horror house,” Lowell said.

“Being responsible is so difficult! It’s so hard! Poor baby,” Tyler said sarcastically about his sister.

Tyler was so infuriated by the state of the house that he kicked Amber out. She said that she felt “judged by him” after he made a few comments when he found the home in shambles.

“You treated dad with such grace and with me it’s like f— you,” Amber wrote to her brother over text. “You’re young, you know better. Get it together! There is no excuse.”

“I treat you mean?” Tyler responded. “I give you a car and a house to live in!”

Shortly after Tyler kicked Amber out of the house, she checked into rehab for drug abuse in March, opening up about the decision in an emotional message to her kids, which she posted on Instagram.

“These two. They’re my rock. Mommy loves you more than you guys may know right now,” she wrote. “You both deserve nothing but the best and I will give that to you. I’m gonna miss you these 90 days. Just know I love you both with every fiber in me. When mom gets home she’s gonna be the best woman I can be and a even better mom. I’ll pray for your comfort and happiness everyday I’m not with you. Show the world your my babies and you guys are strong and can get through anything…because well, you got Baltierra blood and it don’t get stronger than that.”

Amber recently shared in September that she is four months sober. “So proud of myself,” she captioned a photo of a four-month sobriety chip.

Shortly after Amber checked into rehab, Tyler, Lowell and Tyler’s mother, Kim, discussed the situation over dinner, which was shown on Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG. Tyler’s mom called Tyler out after making a few comments about his sister.

“So you have no empathy for people going to treatment centers? And asking for help?” she said, adding, “You sound very bitter with your dad, and Amber, and maybe even Cate.”

Tyler and Lowell struggled through much of last year when Lowell returned to rehab when she experienced suicidal thoughts following a miscarriage. Left alone to raise their 3-year-old daughter, Tyler, who has had his own battles with mental health, said he sometimes did feel “bitter” about the situation.

“It’s hard to not become bitter, especially when there’s so much focus on other people and you’re sitting there in the corner,” he told Kim in a previous episode of Teen Mom OG.

When he told Kim and her husband, Bill, that he felt he was losing empathy for his wife, that’s when he knew he, too, needed to seek help to prevent himself from getting burnt out on his marriage.

“That’s why I want to go to therapy, like something’s wrong with me. I’m losing sympathy and empathy,” he said. Maybe the empathy and sympathy is sucked dry, I don’t know, but I recognize that and that’s why I need to figure this out.”

“I think I’m constantly in this care taking position all the time,” he admitted. “I’m exhausted.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.