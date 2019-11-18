‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra’s Sister Arrested Following Reported Domestic Violence Incident

Amber Baltierra, the sister of Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra, was arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident. Baltierra, who has appeared on several episodes of the series alongside her brother, was arrested in Texas on Nov. 10. The arrest follows several Instagram posts in which Baltierra addressed her ex-boyfriend dating another woman.

Baltierra was arrested for “assault causing injury/family violence and was booked into Williamson County’s main jail in Georgetown, Texas, according to jail records obtained by The Blast. She was released on $1,500 bond the next day.

Back on Nov. 11, the day after the arrest, Baltierra, 32, posted a video on Instagram showing off her 18-month sobriety chip from Alcoholics Anonymous. She then posted several other Instagram messages on the same day, appearing to reference the fight that ended with her arrest and messages she received from her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend.

“This is what I get after posting on here about how she’s obsessed with me,” Baltierra wrote next to a series of text messages. “She doesn’t even live in the same house as my children and I have thanked her more than enough times for what she has done for my children. They are 11 and 12. Does everyone forget who raised them the first 10 years like [shrug emoji] and if this is the person who is ‘raising’ my kids well then… all I’m gonna say is no wonder my kids complain about her all the time and how nasty and mean she is to them. Like look how she talks.”

Baltierra continued, “But she’s a [grown-ass] woman who is so much better right? She should be focusing on getting a house for her three kids and how to act right so matt don’t break up with her every other month but no she’s worried about teen mom hate groups and social media! She took care of my kids last school year YES. I have talked to her face to face about how thankful I am for that! That’s all this woman has on me is throwing my kids in my face. She can’t even handle her own children let alone mine.”

“I’m just so over these raging ignorant texts she sends. I don’t even respond honestly. It’s just time to start showing everyone the real her. You should see the texts she sends my daughter. Okay end rant! Oh no she just text me again,” Baltierra concluded.

On Nov. 13, Baltierra posted two more videos. In one, she shared a point from her sponsor, who told her that people are incorrect for assuming that people who are sober and recovering cannot “lose their s–,” and admitted she “lost my s–.”

In the second video, Baltierra told her followers that her ex and his girlfriend have been privately messaging several people and apologized. She suggested they are going above and beyond to protect how people view them.

“I could care less of what people think of me. I know my truth. People know who I am. They know of the growth that I’ve made. I know I’m still sober,” Baltierra said. “I don’t need to prove that to anybody else. That being said, I’m done with the drama going back and forth. I’m not commenting on anything else.

Baltierra has had issues with the law in the past. In 2013, she was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a restricted licence. Police said she was smoking marijuana in her car. She checked into rehab in May 2018 and October 2018.

Tyler, 27, and his wife, Catelynn Lowell, 27, have been on Teen Mom OG since it began and previously appeared on 16 & Pregnant. They are parents to Vaeda, 10 months, and Novalee, 5. They are also the biological parents of Carly, 10, whom they gave up for adoption.

