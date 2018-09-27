‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Shows off 43-Pound Weight Loss in Before and After Photo

Tyler Baltierra is seeing some amazing results after making a significant change to his lifestyle. The Teen Mom OG star showed off his 43-pound weight loss in a before and after photoset he shared to social media Thursday.

In the first photo, Catelynn Lowell’s husband is shown as he was before he started eating cleaner and exercising, and in the second with a much trimmer frame and chiseled abs.

“208lbs to 165lbs! I’ve been eating healthy for about 7 months (no processed foods/low carbs/no sugar) but I’ve only been working out for 3 of those months & I’m finally starting to see results from it!” he captioned the inspiring photos, adding the hashtags such as, “Reaching Goals,” “Self Love,” “Dedication,” “Natural Endorphins,” and the phrase, “I Am My Only Competition.”

He’ll need the energy that comes with improving one’s health! He and Lowell announced earlier this month that they would be welcoming a younger sister for 3-year-old Novalee after suffering a tragic miscarriage last year.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Lowell told Us Weekly at the time.

“It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” she continued. “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

This baby is especially miraculous after the miscarriage, which devastated Lowell and prompted suicidal thoughts. The reality personality entered a rehabilitation treatment in November, returning in January to address childhood traumas.

Fans were amazed at how far the MTV couple has come, and congratulated Baltierra in the comment section.

“Looking good and that’s great what u are doing for you!!!” one fan wrote. “You also have a beautiful wife. YOU BOTH ARE AWESOME PARENTS. This new baby is very lucky to have u as parents and your adorable daughter as a big sister.”

“Nice job!! Looking amazing buddy!!” another added. “You’re amazing inside and out!! And for that, many blessings and good things are paying you back!! You have fought for so long to keep what’s yours and hold it together that you tend to forget about yourself!! And I’m happy to see what [you’re] doing!! [You’re] a strong amazing man!! Need more like you out here!! You and your family are very beautiful!!”

Congratulations to the MTV couple!

Teen Mom OG returns for another season on Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tyler Baltierra