‘Teen Mom OG’: Tyler Baltierra Is Beefing With Farrah Abraham’s Dad on Twitter

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra got into a Twitter beef with Farrah Abraham‘s father on Friday over the “morals” of the show.

Abraham claimed she was fired from the show because of her work in the adult film industry. The show also included a scene where she was told she had to chose between the series and making adult movies.

On Nov. 30, Michael Abraham wondered why MTV and Viacom were “punishing” his daughter when many of the other mothers on the show are unmarried, have used drugs and faced DUI charges.

“Why is MTV shaming & discriminating against her for a ‘moral’ issue but not other people on shows that show ‘moral’ issues – drug use, driving under the influence, illegal prescription use, having kids with multiple men out of wedlock, excessive drinking,” Michael wrote.

Why is MTV shaming&discriminating against Her for a”moral”issue but not other people on shows that show”moral”issues-drug use,driving under the influence, illegal prescription use,having kids with multiple men out of wedlock,excessive drinking #mtv #viacom https://t.co/shAGnb0ziW — Michael Abraham (@ekimabraham) November 30, 2017

Fans chimed in and mentioned that other mothers on the show have married the fathers of their children, including Caitlynn Lowell and Baltierra.

“But unmarried and they had their 1st and 2nd child out of wedlock… remember their beautiful little girls (and I mean that from my heart) were at their wedding when MTV showed it on the show,” Michael wrote of Lowell and Baltierra.

Baltierra was having none of that.

“Michael…please, I am aware that you believe it’s a ‘moral issue’ that I married my childhood sweetheart just a tad ‘too late’ & it is duly noted. However, I think it would be wise (for a man of your age) to stop arguing with strangers on social media. Confidence is quiet,” he wrote.

Michael…please, I am aware that you believe it’s a “moral issue” that I married my childhood sweetheart just a tad “too late” & it is duly noted. However, I think it would be wise (for a man of your age) to stop arguing with strangers on social media. Confidence is quiet 👍🏻😉 — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) December 1, 2017

Michael defended his conversation with the fans, insisting he “only write[s] facts.”

Tyler I have and will continue to keep others on the show completely out of my statements. I only write facts. I was only correcting that person. In the future moving forward I will just ask them to go elsewhere to confirm their statement. — Michael Abraham (@ekimabraham) December 1, 2017

Baltierra didn’t respond to that comment.

Baltierra and Lowell have two daughters, Carly and Novalee. The couple had a difficult Thanksgiving, since Lowell is seeking professional help after having suicidal thoughts.