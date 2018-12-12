‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Tells Catelynn Lowell Separation Critics ‘Humans Aren’t Designed for Monogamy’

Tyler Baltierra is defending comments he made about wanting to be with “other women” amid his trial separation from wife Catelynn Lowell.

The Teen Mom OG star wrote on Twitter Tuesday, “If true love was easy, everyone would have it. Lust is a primitive instinct to encourage procreation for our species. Humans aren’t designed for monogamy & that’s why true love is so celebrated in our culture. But our culture forgets to mention the work that monogamous love takes.”

Baltierra appears to have been responding to fans of the MTV show who came after him following comments he made in last week’s episode acknowledging that he has thought about being with women other than his wife in a conversation with his dad.

“The thing about it is, I want Cate when we were like 20, 21, 19 when everything was like … I don’t know, dude,” he added.

The night after that episode aired, Baltierra clarified on Twitter, “Listen…I don’t want to be with other women. Have I ever thought about it? Well, DUH! Everyone would be lying if they said they never have, especially when in a long term relationship. About her being [age] 21/19, I meant that genuinely because that was before her mental health stuff.”

On Teen Mom, the couple is currently preparing to live separately for 30 days in order to clarify their relationship, which Baltierra told his wife was necessary after he became “miserable” in their relationship following a tough year, during which Lowell experienced a miscarriage that triggered suicidal thoughts and had to check herself into a rehabilitation facility.

Complicating the separation is the couple’s unexpected pregnancy with a little girl to be named Tezlee. Lowell defended the couple’s relationship on Instagram last week.

“YES we are having a 30-day reflection period. NO we are not getting a divorce,” Lowell wrote. “YES I know what I put him and Nova through when I left for treatment. He was AMAZING and supported me the entire time. I also knew I had to go so I wouldn’t commit suicide. I am supporting what he wants now. We love each other and always will!”

“So my family would have been better off if I just took my own life? NO! Now GOODBYE I’m done explaining myself,” she added, including hashtags for “Love Yourself,” “Lovers and Friends” and “My Husband.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

