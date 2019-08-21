Reality

‘Teen Mom OG’: Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Defend Being Late to Much-Anticipated Visit With Daughter Carly

Teen Mom OG couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are defending being late to a much-anticipated visit with 10-year-old daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption when they were just teens, on Monday’s season finale of the MTV reality show. Fans were shocked when after months of waiting, the couple showed up significantly late to the meeting, having gotten caught up finishing a beautiful scrapbook for their oldest daughter. And while the rest of the meeting was just as heartwarming as they had hoped, both reality personalities felt it necessary to defend their tardiness on Twitter following the episode, with Baltierra saying the few minutes they were late couldn’t compare to “the amount of joy she had when she saw that scrapbook & our handwritten letters.”

Lowell chimed in, “She wasn’t upset about us being late she was so excited about her scrapbook.”

The Teen Mom couple’s defense didn’t quite hit with some fans, however, who thought they should have made the effort to finish the scrapbook and get to the meeting on time in order to be respectful of Carly’s adoptive parents.

Others saw the show of love for what it was, saying that Carly won’t remember them being a few minutes late in the long run.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

