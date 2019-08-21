‘Teen Mom OG’: Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Defend Being Late to Much-Anticipated Visit With Daughter Carly

Teen Mom OG couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are defending being late to a much-anticipated visit with 10-year-old daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption when they were just teens, on Monday’s season finale of the MTV reality show. Fans were shocked when after months of waiting, the couple showed up significantly late to the meeting, having gotten caught up finishing a beautiful scrapbook for their oldest daughter. And while the rest of the meeting was just as heartwarming as they had hoped, both reality personalities felt it necessary to defend their tardiness on Twitter following the episode, with Baltierra saying the few minutes they were late couldn’t compare to “the amount of joy she had when she saw that scrapbook & our handwritten letters.”

Yes, we were late to our visit with Carly. But you should have seen the amount of joy she had when she saw that scrapbook & our handwritten letters! Adopted kids treasure handwritten words & pics from their birth parents & it was very special to her! So glad we did it in person! — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) August 20, 2019

Yep we were late! By like 30-45 mins and it was because I finished her scrapbook! Which by the way she LOVED!!!! She wasn’t upset about us being late she was so excited about her scrapbook ❤️ — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) August 20, 2019

Lowell chimed in, “She wasn’t upset about us being late she was so excited about her scrapbook.”

The Teen Mom couple’s defense didn’t quite hit with some fans, however, who thought they should have made the effort to finish the scrapbook and get to the meeting on time in order to be respectful of Carly’s adoptive parents.

I mean that’s great and all but why wasn’t it prioritized and done BEFORE the day of the visit? You were late. Time means more than a scrapbook. Being there means more than a gift. Glad she liked it but don’t complain about a short visit when you were the ones who were late. — Anon (@nannabanna214) August 20, 2019

Well make it before you leave, you dont even have jobs 🤦‍♂️ — 🎩Punky🕵🖕🎩 (@punkydoesntcare) August 20, 2019

Others saw the show of love for what it was, saying that Carly won’t remember them being a few minutes late in the long run.

I sobbed through your whole segment. I can’t believe the same couple I’ve been watching from 16 & pregnant grew into two strong, incredible adults. Keep doing your things guys ❤️ — Kathleen Reilly (@_kathleeen17) August 20, 2019

She will never remember the handful of minutes longer that it took for you to get there …..but she will ALWAYS cherish and NEVER forget the time spent and love in the gift and the memories of the actual visit…that’s what does and will always matter to her xoxo — ~♡Denise Anne Cameron♡~♥Twizted Amazon Punk♥ (@amazonpunk85) August 20, 2019

