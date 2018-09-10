‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Says He’s ‘Absolutely Not’ Happy in His Marriage in New Trailer

It’s tough times ahead for Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell! The Teen Mom OG couple appears to be struggling with their relationship in a heartbreaking new trailer for the upcoming season.

“If someone asked me, ‘Are you happy in your marriage?’ I would say, ‘Absolutely not,’” a frustrated Baltierra tells his wife in the trailer, released Monday.

“Do you think I’m blind to that all?” Lowell responds, her voice filled with emotion.

The couple, who shares 3-year-old daughter Novalee, has been going through a tough time recently, suffering a miscarriage last year that prompted suicidal thoughts which caused Lowell to seek extended treatment for her mental health issues from November to April.

Baltierra has been her biggest cheerleader throughout the difficult period, but has admitted to feeling emotionally isolated himself while caring for their child alone.

In last season’s finale, Lowell told him that she would be understanding if her return to rehab made him want to call off their marriage.

“It’s super hard for me to tell you this thing, so keep an open mind,” she said. “I’ve started to have really bad anxiety in the mornings but I’ve been hiding it. I just feel like I’ve been letting people down for some reason. I feel guilty [by having anxiety]. Obviously, my meds aren’t working. I have to force myself to get in the shower and put makeup on.”

Baltierra explained that he was feeling insecure about her role in her going through such a difficult time, saying, “It’s gotta be something with me.”

“No! It has nothing to do with you Tyler. It’s my inner childhood s—,” Lowell told him. “I’m telling you right now, it’s nothing to do with what you do. It’s me being a f—ing 12-year-old and my dad leaving or me being eight and my mom drinking all the time and not being there.”

“I didn’t even want to tell you that I was going back,” Lowell added. “I just thought, ‘I wouldn’t blame Tyler, like seriously, if you wanted to just divorce me.’ I put you through so much. You’re an awesome husband, seriously, to stand by me through all this s—. I’m sure a lot of guys would just throw in the f—ing towel.”

Baltierra shut down her talk of divorce, however, saying “I don’t think those guys are true husbands. I’m not ever leaving, I’m not going anywhere. Don’t think like that.”

Despite what has been previewed in the trailer, it looks like the couple is still together and as strong as ever.

In August, they even teased a big announcement that has fans thinking they may be expecting again — a rainbow message on a black background reading, “Can’t wait to share our big news with y’all!”

We can’t wait to see it all play out!

Teen Mom OG Season 8 premieres on MTV Monday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: MTV