‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Dish on First Meeting New Co-Stars Bristol Palin, Cheyenne Floyd

Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd may be new to the Teen Mom OG world, but they’re already making an impression on their co-stars.

Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood dished on their first meeting with MTV‘s newest moms to Us Weekly Monday. The moms have admitted to being blindsided by the casting in the past after MTV was looking to fill the hole left by Farrah Abraham, who exited the show after a disagreement over her work in the adult entertainment industry. But despite the shock of the news, the women said they were happy to welcome the newcomers into their world.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s going really well, actually,” Bookout told the publication. “I think we were a bit apprehensive because, I know for sure myself — and I don’t want to speak for Catelynn or Amber — but for me definitely, I felt like the media may have put certain tones out there that we weren’t happy about them coming on or happy with them, and I was kind of worried that they would believe that. But I mean honestly, it couldn’t have gone better. It was nice to enjoy working with everyone.”

Lowell added that she tried to keep an open mind when meeting them.

“They’re both really nice … I’m getting to know them, I’m not going to walk in with any judgments,” the 26-year-old said. “I’m going to give them the time day that I give anybody that I meet, and then if you screw me over, then I learn. If you don’t, and we become really good friends, then that’s awesome. But they both seem really nice and I feel like they have a lot to contribute to the show and different types of stories and lives, and that’s the whole point, isn’t it?”

She added that she isn’t completely over MTV not giving the moms a heads up, however.

“I have more s—, like, against the network for not having respect for us or respect us enough to just give us a call and say, ‘Hey this is what we’re thinking.’ … So really that’s where my anger was and still is,” she said.

Portwood, 28, said that for her, the “anticipation” of meeting the two women was the worst part of it.

“We didn’t really know what to expect. We were kind of like, ‘Oh we’re the OGs.’ … We just kind of felt like we were thrown into something and we had no clue what was going to happen,” Portwood said. “Then they showed up and they’re honestly so sweet and real. That’s another thing I think we had like, a issue with, like, we just really want the realest people on our show who are really going to show their lives. We didn’t know if the network was bringing somebody in [to] cause drama or what, so it’s pretty cool that I actually see, you know, that their vision is to help people.”

The trio also addressed the backlash Floyd has gotten due to her not technically being a teen mom, having given birth to her daughter Ryder when she was 23 years old.

“At first when I heard, I was like, ‘Wow, you know, she’s not a teen mom, she wasn’t a teen mom,’” Lowell said. “But then getting to know her a little bit … with her daughter having these medical issues and her and her baby’s father, like, coparenting the way they do. I think that’s good for people to see.”

Bookout agreed, saying, “I definitely think that she has a lot to bring to the show. She’s very relatable and she’s also going through things and dealing with things that the rest of us aren’t, and that’s always important when you’re trying to reach a lot of people that are going through similar things, but also very different things at the same time. It’s always been a goal of the show, it’s definitely a bonus.”

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on Monday, Oct. 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: MTV