‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Flirt on Instagram Amidst Separation

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been flirting on Instagram amidst separation reports.

The flirting began when Baltierra posted a photo of himself with a new haircut, and Lowell commented that he is a “cutie.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yeah he is! You should totally marry that guy!” Baltierra replied, prompting Lowell to respond, “and that I did baby!!!”

The online flirting comes after the couple — who are currently expecting a new baby — confirmed that they are taking a break from their relationship, but clarified that they are not divorcing.

“YES we are having a 30-day reflection period. NO we are not getting a divorce,” Lowell said of the break in recent social media comments. “YES I know what I put him and Nova through when I left for treatment. He was AMAZING and supported me the entire time. I also knew I had to go so I wouldn’t commit suicide. I am supporting what he wants now. We love each other and always will!”

“So my family would have been better off if I just took my own life? NO! Now GOODBYE I’m done explaining myself,” she added, including hashtags for “Love Yourself,” “Lovers and Friends” and “My Husband.”

Her statement came after the reality TV star took to Instagram to call out internet trolls that “disgust” her.

“How can we treat other women with such hate & nasty words? Especially when they [are] carrying a child,” Lowell wrote. “No wonder I didn’t use social media [for] the longest time! At least I can go [to] sleep knowing I’m not an evil, vile person.”

“Thank God my girls will be taught to speak kindly to other people and to stand up for themselves!” she added in the post.

The couple’s reasons for separating began to take on new life when a recent episode of Teen Mom OG featured Baltierra saying that he wished he had dated “other women” before marrying. He later defended himself and clarified his statements, explaining that they were taken out of context by people who criticized him.

“Listen…I don’t want to be with other women,” Baltierra tweeted following the episode airing on MTV. “Have I ever thought about it? Well, DUH! Everyone would be lying if they said they never have, especially when in a long-term relationship. About her being 21/19, I meant that genuinely because that was before her mental health stuff.”

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.