‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Shows off Shocking 40-lb Weight Loss

Tyler Baltierra is opening up, and showing, off his 40-lbs weight loss and hard-rock abs.

The Teen Mom OG star took to social media to show off how much progress he’s made on himself in the past six months, posting a gym selfie showing off his new, toned body.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hard work is paying off! It’s been 6 months since completely changing my eating habits, I dropped 40 lbs & now it’s time to cut it all up with these workouts, BOOM! [Crushing these personal goals] [It feels great].”

In the photo, the reality star who is married to Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra, wrote, “Finally getting my abs back.”

In February, Baltierra revealed he had lost 30 pounds in two months and it was due to a big change in eating habits.

“The cool thing is, I’m actually learning how to cook pretty decent now! Almost been 8 weeks since I made the decision to eat healthier & I’m down about 30lbs & I FEEL GREAT! #Motivated,” Baltierra tweeted. “I’m not really ‘on a diet,’ I just started caring more deeply about what I was putting in my body. To jumpstart the weight loss, I cut out carbs (besides toast in the a.m.), filled up on fruit, smoked fish, & vegetables for lunch & ate lean meats, vegetables & salad for dinner.”

Earlier this year, the TV personality posted a side-by-side photo with the caption, “Today marks 8 weeks from when I made the decision to make a lifestyle change. I started caring more about what kind of food I put in my body & most of all, I wanted to challenge & prove to myself that I can do it! Today I’m 35lbs down & It has ALSO been 2 years & 26 days since I QUIT SMOKING CIGARETTES & I feel FANTASTIC! I’m crushing these personal goals & loving the rewards that come with it! [Motivated] [I Don’t Bow Down] [I Am My Only Competition].”

Baltierra and Lowell recently laughed off rumors that the two may be separating by posting similar photos of the two looking as close as ever.

“Damn! I think divorce looks pretty good on us,” Baltierra jokingly captioned his photo, tagging his wife.

Speculation that the two were splitting began after Lowell temporarily dropped her married last name from her Instagram profile in May and Baltierra failed to wish his wife a happy Mother’s Day on social media.

Baltierra also recently opened about his struggle with depression, including during a storyline from the most recent season of the MTV reality series.