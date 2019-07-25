‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Clarifies Support for Amber Portwood Amid Abuse Case

Catelynn Lowell is clearing up her statement of support for Amber Portwood amid her domestic battery arrest. The Teen Mom OG star took to Twitter Wednesday and said she stood by her co-star, saying there are “two sides to every story.”

“There is always two sides to every story… u r only hearing one side sooo [peace and love emoji] out I love you @AmberLPortwood,” Lowell tweeted early Wednesday “I’m on my way to you now [red heart emoji]”

After receiving backlash for her earlier statement, Lowell returned to Twitter to clarify her support of Portwood.

“I DO NOT condone abuse! I AM supporting a friend In need! That’s what friends are for,” Lowell wrote on the social media post. “When I went through all my crazy mental illness stuff my friend helped me, supported me, and loved me!!! And I’m going to do the same!”

Fans and other social media users seemed to agree with Lowell’s point of view, commending her for standing by her friend’s side during the difficult period.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry commented on the situation, responding to the tweet: “You can disagree with something someone does but still support them thru s—. People are so annoying”

“Two sides to every story and none of us were there. She’s supporting her friend who was there for her as well..that’s what true friends do, they don’t give up because someone screwed up when they’ve been trying so hard to better themselves,” one fan commented.

“you guys are Family, that started this crazy journey together. Everyone goes through things in life and sometimes the best healing is being around those who truly love and support you no matter what. send my love and support to

@AmberLPortwood, my views for you haven’t changed.” another fan wrote.

Portwood was arrested on July 5 after she reportedly wielded a machete at boyfriend Andrew Glennon during an altercation while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James. After the MTV star was released, Glennon filed for primary custody of James and was granted a temporary restraining order against Portwood, though reports say she has been able to visit with her baby boy.

The aftermath of the incident has taken a toll on Portwood, who was diagnosed with bipolar and borderline personality disorders a few years ago. She took to Twitter Tuesday to share she was feeling “heartbroken.”

“I am so heartbroken right now… omg?” Portwood tweeted along with an image of a shattered heart. “Wow I guess the truth always comes out.”