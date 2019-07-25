‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Heads to Court for Domestic Battery Case, Gets Support From Co-Stars

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood headed to court over her recent domestic battery case, and got support from some of her co-stars while she was there. According to TMZ, the reality TV star was in an Indian courthouse to find out how the assault charge would affect the custody of her 1-year-old son James. Outside, Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd waited in a show of support for the friend and castmate. Notably, Kristina Anderson, the new wife of Portwood’s ex, Gary, was also on hand to show support. Photos confirmed that MTV cameras were there to capture the entire trip, which will likely be depicted on the series.

The good news for Portwood is that it turns out her arrest will not damage her visitation with James, and she will be allowed to have supervised visits with him.

Portwood’s arrest stems from an incident earlier this month where her current boyfriend Andrew Glennon called police and claimed that she threw a shoe at him while he was holding their child, and that she also threatened him while holding a machete.

There were reports that Glennon had recently been unfaithful to Portwood, which was alleged to have been what lead to the fight that ended up with Portwood in police custody.

However, a source recently told Us Weekly that the infidelity claims were nothing but an unsubstantiated rumor. “Andrew has been nothing but faithful and loving to Amber since the day they met,” the source stated. “All he wanted was a happy family with Amber, but her lack of self-care with her mental health disorders and choosing not to take her medications regularly has caused great stress among the two.”

Lowell previously took to Twitter to publicly share her support for Portwood, tweeting out, “There is always two sides to every story… [you are] only hearing one side sooo [peace] out I love you [Amber Portwood. I’m on my way to you now.”

A Twitter user then accused Lowell of defending an alleged domestic abuser, to which she fired back, “I DO NOT condone abuse! I AM supporting a friend In need! That’s what friends are for. When I went through all my crazy mental illness stuff my friend helped me, supported me, and loved me!!! And I’m going to do the same!”

There is speculation that Portwood could lose her spot on the Teen Mom OG cast if she is convicted of the assault charge, but at this time there is no official confirmation of that.