'Teen Mom OG': Ryan Edwards Sued for 2018 Car Accident, Victim Demanding $290,000

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards has been involved in his fair share of drama on the MTV series, but he's also found himself involved in a very serious matter outside of the show. In early January, The Sun reported that Edwards is being sued by Tennessee residents James and Janet Byrne for negligence following a car accident that he was involved in back in August 2018. The couple is reportedly demanding $290,000 as a result of this accident.

The Brynes filed their complaint against Edwards in July 2019. In their complaint, James, who was the driver of the 1997 Nissan pickup truck involved in the accident, claimed that the MTV personality "negligently and recklessly" rear-ended him with his 2018 Ford pickup truck. James continued to claim that Edwards "violently" struck his vehicle when they were stopped at a red traffic signal. The Sun obtained court documents, which read, “The collision was of such force as to cause the back of Mr. Byrne's head to strike the rear window of his pickup truck and break the window.”

James continued to claim that Edwards was driving with his dog in the front passenger seat and that he "should have known" that the animal would "interfere" with his ability to drive safely. He also claimed that the Teen Mom OG star drove "while distracted" and "recklessly." The driver claimed that he sustained bodily injuries, including vertigo, which causes "permanent episodic dizziness." He also claimed that he suffered from physical impairment and disability, physical pain and suffering, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, and medical, medication, and rehabilitation expenses. James also claimed that his wife “suffered and will suffer a loss of the companionship” because of his injuries. The Brynes are seeking $260,000 in injuries, damages, and losses as well as $30,000 for Janet for the loss of James' companionship.

In August 2019, Edwards responded to this complaint. He said that he could "neither admit nor deny" that James was stopped at a red light during the time of the incident. Edwards did deny all of the claims against him, including that his "negligence" and "recklessness" caused the accident. The Teen Mom OG star requested that James provided proof of his injuries and for Janet to showcase evidence of her loss of her husband's companionship. At the moment, the case is still ongoing and a trial date is pending.