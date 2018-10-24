‘Teen Mom OG’ Couple Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer Reportedly Welcome First Child Together

There’s a new member of the Teen Mom family Wednesday as Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jagger, according to Radar Online.

A source close to the couple told the news outlet that Standifer gave birth on Tuesday around 12 a.m. after being induced on Monday. Jagger reportedly weighed 7lbs and 1oz.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Edwards was not present for the birth of their son, the publication reports, because he is currently completing a stint in a rehabilitation facility in Alabama for substance abuse issues.

The insider said, “Mackenzie’s mom Terran and dad Bobby were at the hospital,” and that “Ryan’s mom Jen and dad Larry were also there.”

Edwards was reportedly not present for the birth of his son after Radar reported on Oct. 1 that he had returned to rehab for his substance abuse issues and wasn’t expected to return home until at least February. Edwards also shares a 9-year-old son, Bentley, with ex Maci Bookout, while Standifer has a 5-year-old son from a previous relationship.

The couple announced they would be expecting a baby together in March during an episode of the MTV reality series, with Standifer showing off a positive pregnancy test during a preview for the following week’s episode.

It’s that pregnancy, the couple said, that was the reason they decided not to appear on this ongoing season of Teen Mom OG.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom OG this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer told E! News in July. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby filmed with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

She added that the network “didn’t want to see another recovering addict storyline. So they’re writing us out of the show right now and making it seem like we dipped out on our baby, on Bentley and on everyone. And that’s just not the case.”

“They want to want to talk about us but they don’t want to pay us and film us,” Edwards chimed in.

“The show had been paying for my healthcare and for the baby so they could film the visits and then a week ago they let me know that would no longer be the case,” Standifer also said of the network’s treatment. “They’re not going to film the birth. We’re not going to be on at all. Maci can’t speak to Ryan and Ryan can’t speak to Maci – that was a mutual decision. But she doesn’t know what’s going on in our lives.”

Since then, Edwards was arrested twice in connected to alleged probation violations stemming from a 2017 heroin possession conviction, leading to his second stint in rehab.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Mackenzie Standifer