‘Teen Mom OG’ Personality Ryan Edwards Relapses, Fails Drug Test

Teen Mom OG fans are wondering if cast member Ryan Edwards relapsed following a report that he tested positive on a recent drug test.

Edwards, 30 tested positive for opiates and morphine in a urine sample from January 17, according to court papers from Red Bank City Court in Tennessee obtained by Radar Online, which might explain his March 27 arrest earlier this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Edwards was arrested in March for petition to revoke, which means he broke his probation from his March 2017 citation in which he was charged with simple possession of heroin.

“He failed the scheduled drug test [in January],” a source told Radar. “That is why they charged him with petition to revoke.”

The failed drug test stemmed from the March 2017 incident in which Edwards was pulled over for an expired registration. The police officer reportedly saw a hypodermic needle in an open backpack in the back seat of Edwards’ car.

“I asked Edwards if he had any medical conditions and he replied, ‘No’” the citation reads, according to Us Weekly. “I then asked why he had a hypodermic needling in his backpack and he replied, ‘I don’t know.’ I told them that the vehicle will be searched and he should inform me if there are more and Edwards replied, ‘Yes, probably.’”

Police reportedly found 14 needles, one of which was loaded with heroin. They also found a bag with a dark substance as well as other drug paraphernalia. Edwards was not arrested, but was issued a citation for simple possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and expired registration. Upon his April 2017 court date, he pleaded guilty to the possession charge and the paraphernalia and registration charges were dismissed.

Edwards was initially sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of jail time, but that sentence was suspended upon payment of $750 and good behavior. He was also ordered to take drug screenings for six months.

In May, he was caught on camera falling asleep at the wheel while on his way to his wedding to Mackenzie Standifer. He entered rehab for a heroin addiction following the incident and completed 21 days of the 30-day program.

After Edwards was arrested in March 2018, Standifer said, “Everything is fine. He took a drug test yesterday and passed.”

The two are expecting their first child together, a son they plan on naming Jagger. He is also dad to 9-year-old son Bentley with Teen Mom OG cast member Maci Bookout.

Following his latest arrest, those close to Edwards were reportedly worried that his stint in rehab wasn’t enough to effectively combat his addiction.

“There have been major concerns about Ryan’s sobriety,” a source close to the reality show previously told Us Weekly. “Ryan needed more inpatient treatment, longer than what he previously got.”

Bookout filed for an order of protection for her and her family, including their son Bentley, just days before the arrest.

“He has left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” she claimed in court documents obtained by Radar. “He has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.”

During her son’s baseball game in May 2017, she claimed Edwards “showed up under the influence of heroin and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me.”

Bookout added that she fears for her son’s safety because she has proof that Edwards will get behind the wheel of a car while under the influence, referring to the incident aired on MTV.

“His behavior and actions are getting worse,” Bookout alleged. “I am fearful for my three children and myself, and what he may do, based on his threats.”