‘Teen Mom OG’ Personality Ryan Edwards Released from Jail After Heroin Possession Charge

Teen Mom OG personality Ryan Edwards has been released from jail following a charge of heroin possession that landed him behind bars.

According to PEOPLE, a spokesperson from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that 30-year-old Edwards was released just before 2 AM on Tuesday after receiving a suspended sentence.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As was previously reported, Edwards was arrested by the Red Bank Police Department on July 23. He was subsequently jailed on charges of simple possession of heroin.

This is far from Edwards’ first drug-related arrest, as the Teen Mom OG cast member has notoriously struggled with substance abuse for some time.

He was arrested in March for probation violation, which he was on due to a previous charge of heroin possession.

Just days before his most recent arrest, Edwards posted a lengthy message on Instagram about drug addiction and his struggle with it.

“I will never stop speaking out against this horrible disease! It consumes your life and turns you into someone even you don’t know. I’m asking you to never give up,” he wrote. “Each day is a struggle. I’ve made mistakes and I have really messed up in the past but there is so much hope ahead and it doesn’t mean I can’t change the future.”

Next, he encouraged any of his followers who may be struggling with drug addiction to seek help as soon as possible. “If you or someone you know needs help, please don’t hesitate to go SAMHSA.gov,” he recommended. “Help is out there.”

He then turned some of his disdain at MTV, criticizing them for not depicting him and his relationship with his wife Mackenzie Standifer Edwards in the way he feels they deserve.

“Don’t take everything you see on MTV as factual truth. They don’t want to show me or Mack in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery. I AM,” he boldly asserted. “They want me to look angry, passive aggressive and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me. I’m done taking their s— and letting the world believe this by standing up for myself. You’re believing a lie. And soon… very very soon, you WILL see the TRUTH behind the LIAR.”

While MTV did not respond to a request from PEOPLE for a comment, it is known that Edwards will have to appear in court again on August 6. There is no word on whether or not any of his current legal troubles will be shown on Teen Mom OG, but it was previously reported that the couple have left the show.