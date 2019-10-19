‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Says Her Sister Is About to Welcome Her Baby

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee has had a tough stretch in recent months with her divorce from husband Josh McKee and her mother’s battle with cancer. While there are plenty of questions surrounding the split, McKee shared some positive news away from the drama on Saturday. Her sister is having her baby. McKee posted the news on Twitter, sharing her excitement and the day when the birth is set to happen.

“Guys, my sister is having a baby on Tuesday (scheduled c section) and I’m so excited,” McKee wrote on the social media platform.

Some fans chimed in on the post, wishing the reality star the best.

“Lovely news congrats all,” one fan wrote.

“Good luck,” another added.

“My sister in law is due in 2 weeks. First time aunt,” a third wrote in a way to bond with the Teen Mom star.

The birth is definitely special news for McKee. The reality star clearly holds her family close in her life and is always sharing updates about them on social media.

It is also clear due to her mother’s battle against cancer over the past year. Back in August, the reality star found that her mother may only have six months to live. She also noted that her mother had stopped chemotherapy treatments following the prognosis.

“I asked him,” her mother said in a clip from Teen Mom. “He said six months would be really, really pushing it. The doctors know they can’t do anything about this, really. I wanted to tell you I was better, but they told me that it’s in both femurs, it’s in my breast bone, it’s in my hip bones, this backbone that’s attached to your hip bones, it’s back there. It’s in half of my liver, it’s in the lymph nodes in my colon, and the lymph nodes in my lungs. I have another tumor in my head.”

McKee has also been coping with her potential divorce and relationship woes with husband Josh McKee. The couple were married for six years until a shocking cheating scandal led to the reality star filing for divorce. McKee also noted that the relationship trouble had taken a toll on her, including a dramatic weight loss due to stress.

“Ya I’ve lost about 15 pounds. I wish i could say it’s diet and exercise. But it’s divorce stress,” she wrote in a comment on Instagram. “I filed. Not him.”

Despite this, the couple were just seen in a photo dancing and sharing a kiss. Some fans were left questioning what was happening but it seems that McKee is trying to repair the relationship to give him another chance.